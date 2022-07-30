Herding cats: It's now a full-time job

JACKSON — Virginia Hamilton loves animals but, like many people around here, can’t have them where she lives.

That includes cats.

“I absolutely adore them,” she said of felines, “but I live in a home with four other women — I have two goldfish.”

But in a turnaround, she’s found an alternate cat fix: While most people leave their pets at home every day and go to an animal-free workplace, Hamilton goes from no-critter home to a job that includes cats. More than that. Her job is cats. Make that cats, cats, cats.

She’s “cat care and operations specialist” at the Animal Adoption Center in Jackson. She can’t get in the door without her co-workers yowling and rubbing against her ankles. Hamilton is the Cat Boss.

Not that you’d know. Most of her charges — homeless cats offered for adoption at the center — seem to think they rule the world. For instance, Frank, a young fellow who on a recent morning was wrassling his sister Lily, then ambushing a one-eyed guy named Wink, then chasing Sadie, then harassing whatever cat wandered within his 345-degree range of vision. It was all good fun until somebody was scratched, and then there was hissing and Hamilton swooped in like a referee and lifted Frank out of the fray. She carried him to the “timeout cage.”

She tried to aim his face at it: “You know what that is,” she said to him. “You’ve been in there.”

Frank gazed at the cage like a reoffender, which as the resident “town comedian-annoyance,” was no surprise. Having reminded Frank, Hamilton set him on the floor. Frank walked away calmly, like a young cat determined to be on his best behavior for the next 10 seconds.

It’s all part of the job.

Hamilton started as full-time Cat Mom just less than two months ago. Before that she spent nine months as a half-day-a-week volunteer at Animal Adoption Center, a place dedicated to adoptions, sponsoring spay-and-neuter clinics and educating people about the responsibilities of pet parenthood. She’d always been an animal lover, and decided that working at the center was a natural after realizing that the goldfish “were lacking somewhat in the cuddle factor.”

Hamilton grew up in Richmond, Virginia. She earned a degree in biology and environmental studies from Denison University, where she played lacrosse and field hockey. During a couple of summers she came to Jackson and worked at the Teton Valley Ranch Camp and “absolutely had a blast.” A third summer at the camp followed graduation and then — in what seems an inevitability — she moved west. Her goal was the usual ski-bum dream.

Hamilton worked at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort for Teton Village Sports, another part of the new-in-the-Hole path, and enjoyed it, calling it “a very social place” suited for new arrivals. But she also realized it wasn’t a lifelong thing. Which led to the adoption center.

She already had a history of looking at animals on the center’s website, “looking at their photos and reading their biographies.” When Hamilton was told she'd been selected as the new head of cat operations she was so happy, “You’d have thought I’d won the lottery.”

Two weeks ago, she was trying to oversee about a dozen cats, with three kittens in a separate and stinky holding area and another 10 or so newcomers upstairs in cat quarantine. The new cats were meowing over and over as if asking “Why? Why? Why?”

An occasional return cat at Kitty City is a local surrender, but most are at the end of a feline odyssey that began in Idaho or Star Valley or over the mountains in Lander or Riverton. Kitty City is two rooms with ramps and shelves and boxes to hide in, carpet-covered cat trees and windows that look out on the big world and a bird feeder.

“The first thing every day I mop the floors and tell them how much I love them,” she said. “I spend my first hour every day talking to cats. ... I oversee these cats from start to finish.”

Another important role is getting cats in shape to meet likely adopters. People come in looking for a cat with a particular personality, Hamilton said, and she often feels like a matchmaker.

“People come in and say ‘I want a funny, athletic cat.’ Or ‘I want a cat that will snuggle with me while we watch a movie.’ It’s like being a dating app.”

Introducing cats and people who want cats can be hectic, but Hamilton said some catnip or a spray of cat pheromones seems to put everyone in the right mood. At least the cats.

When Hamilton isn’t on the job she likes to mountain bike and has spent time coaching at the Jackson Hole Ski and Snowboard Club.

The Adoption Center work has inspired her to think again about “getting back to my science nerdy self” — perhaps a return to school and work as a veterinarian or vet tech. If she’s learned one thing from the job it’s that she likes the animals.

“I definitely see it as something I could do for the rest of my life.”