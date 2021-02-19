Here's how to participate in this year's unusual legislative session

There’s no place like the Wyoming Capitol when the Legislature is in-session.

The hallways buzz with Wyomingites from all corners of the state, snapping photos and gazing up in awe at the rotunda towering above them. The rooms outside of the legislative chambers hum with lobbyists and lawmakers speaking in hushed tones, crinkling paper copies of proposed amendments and talking points in their hands. Reporters sit in the galleries, fingers hammering out the next day’s news, while legislative staff rush to-and-fro from their offices to the floor, providing lawmakers with up-to-the-minute updates on the budget and the legislation before them.

The COVID-19 pandemic has altered almost every aspect of business as usual, however, meaning this year’s session will be a little different. Still, the Legislative Service Office has developed a plan that will allow the public a high level of access to the legislative process. This brief guide will hopefully provide you the tools you need to take the most advantage of those changes.

Where to find bills