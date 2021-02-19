Here's how to participate in this year's unusual legislative session

There’s no place like the Wyoming Capitol when the Legislature is in-session.
The hallways buzz with Wyomingites from all corners of the state, snapping photos and gazing up in awe at the rotunda towering above them. The rooms outside of the legislative chambers hum with lobbyists and lawmakers speaking in hushed tones, crinkling paper copies of proposed amendments and talking points in their hands. Reporters sit in the galleries, fingers hammering out the next day’s news, while legislative staff rush to-and-fro from their offices to the floor, providing lawmakers with up-to-the-minute updates on the budget and the legislation before them.
The COVID-19 pandemic has altered almost every aspect of business as usual, however, meaning this year’s session will be a little different. Still, the Legislative Service Office has developed a plan that will allow the public a high level of access to the legislative process. This brief guide will hopefully provide you the tools you need to take the most advantage of those changes.
Where to find bills
All of the bills up for discussion in this year’s session can be found online at wyoleg.gov/Legislation/2021, where you can see a master list of every piece of legislation, along with its status and other necessary information.
Clicking on each individual bill will also give you a significant amount of information:
- Clicking “status” will show you every step that bill had taken in the legislative process so far.
- “Amendments” will show you what changes different lawmakers proposed to the bill and whether they passed or failed.
- “Digest” will show you how those changes altered the final version of the bill, and who voted for (or against) those changes.
- The “Fiscal Note” will show you what type of impact a certain bill will have on the state’s budget.
- Clicking “Comment” will direct you to a landing page where you can tell your senator or representative whether you support the bill and why.
Still confused? The Legislative Service Office also offers a helpful guide on how to read a bill at www.wyoleg.gov/docs/HowtoReadaBill.pdf. Used in-concert with a copy of the Wyoming statutes (available online), this is an excellent resource for understanding how the actions of the Legislature alter the law in real-time.
Where to watch sessions
While floor sessions have been broadcast live for quite some time now, in past years, only a handful of committee-level meetings -- where lobbyists and the public have the most transparent impacts on how legislation takes shape -- were available for streaming.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, lawmakers have eliminated most of the in-person components of their meetings, and the Legislature now broadcasts all committee meetings and floor sessions on YouTube. You can find those livestreams at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZNA0zn1VU1ATv3XugYmFGw.
Don’t know when a meeting is happening? You can find the daily schedule on the Wyoming Legislature’s website by scrolling to the bottom of the page and clicking “Legislative Meetings,” which will provide a list of the day’s committee hearings, what bills are being discussed, and a link to the livestream.
How to participate in person
While it’s strongly recommended that the public participate remotely to reduce the chance for COVID-19 to be transmitted, people will still be able to physically travel to the Capitol for the session.
However, all members of the public will need to abide by the rules set in place for in-person attendance, including compliance with all local public health orders and the mandatory wearing of masks in committee rooms, galleries and hallways. If you are sick or under quarantine for exposure to COVID-19, DO NOT attend the session in-person.