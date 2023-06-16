The Wyoming Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the state's lower courts can deny sentence reductions without offering any reasoning behind its decision.

Lizabeth Moreno Hurtado raised the question after attempting to have her drug conviction sentence reduced, the ruling states. Her motion was denied by district court without a basis for the denial, demonstration of "due consideration"and proof that alternative treatments were considered.

A motion to reduce an individual's sentence can be made, or the court can independently reduce a sentence without a motion, within one year after a sentence is imposed, the ruling states.

The court can determine whether to grant that reduction with or without a hearing.

Hurtado was charged with five felony offenses related to possession and delivery of a controlled substance, the ruling states. As part of an agreement, she pleaded guilty to one count of possession and one count of delivery.

She was sentenced to five-to-seven years in prison on the possession charge and a consecutive sentence of 10 to 15 years on the delivery charge, the ruling states. The delivery charge sentence was suspended in favor of a two-year probation.

One year later, Hurtado filed a motion for sentence reduction, the ruling states. That motion was denied 11 days after it was filed.

Hurtado contends that she has a right to know what evidence the district court relied on in making its decision, as part of her due process right.

Although she does not argue that the district court considered improper evidence or that she had no opportunity to respond, she believes that due process requires an explanation.

Wyoming's highest court says the sentencing judge is in the best position to decide if a sentence modification is appropriate and is free to accept or reject information submitted in support of a reduction at its discretion, the ruling states.

And proving a court abused its discretion is rare.

"[T]his Court has demonstrated many times in recent years that it is a very difficult bar for an appellant to leap seeking to overturn a sentencing decision on an abuse of discretion argument," the ruling states. There is no authority in Wyoming that requires a sentencing court to demonstrate good cause in denying a person's reduction request, the ruling states.

Finally, Hurtado argued that because she was a "qualified addicted offender" the district court was required to explain what alternative addiction treatment options were considered.

The Addicted Offender Accountability Act requires convicted felony offenders and all third DUI misdemeanor offenders receive a substance abuse assessment along with additional sentencing options, which can involve treatment instead of incarceration.

That act is not directed at sentence reductions, the ruling states. So, the district court has no legal requirement to explain that alternative treatments were considered.

