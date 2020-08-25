Highlights from Monday and Tuesday's e-Editions of the Star-Tribune

Full versions of the following stories were published online in the Monday and Tuesday e-editions of the Star-Tribune. To read the complete stories, visit Trib.com. You can find daily e-editions of the Star-Tribune at trib.com/eedition.
Wyoming lawmakers on Monday once again resurrected a discussion over an increased electricity tax levied on companies generating renewable energy in the state.
Long championed by Sen. Cale Case, the Republican co-chairman of the Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee, the tax could provide a much-needed alternate revenue source for the cash hungry state, proponents say. But the renewed possibility of an electricity tax could spell trouble for the state’s utility companies and independent power producers. Many say the tax would hike costs for consumers and deter renewable energy investment in the state.
“I really believe that a green future is the only way the planet is going to make it,” Case said. “Wind and solar are going to be very important pieces of that. My only thing is ... I do want to get more from Wyoming. I’m not anti-wind or solar in this. I just think we need a fair deal.”
There’s no specific proposal or bill on the table yet this interim session. Committee members dedicated the afternoon to conversing with Montana lawmakers in a comparative study of the neighboring state’s electricity taxes. Lawmakers also listened to extensive public comment from industry representatives along with Wyoming residents.
Lawmakers instituted the state’s $1 per megawatt hour (MWh) wind generation tax in 2012. Since then, the revenue committee has repeatedly raised the possibility of boosting the tax, but none of the attempts have been successful.
— Camille Erickson
Days after school reopened in Torrington last week, a high school student tested positive for the coronavirus after attending classes, a Goshen County administrator said, though it’s not believed the student contracted the virus at school.
The case is one of the first times — if not the first — the virus has been identified within a school. Torrington High School reopened on Aug. 18, and the student attended at least that day of class. Goshen County School District Superintendent Ryan Kramer said the student left school one day last week — though he wasn’t sure which day — and developed symptoms at home. He did not return for the duration of the school’s first week back. The student was tested, and the sample was confirmed positive over the weekend.
Kramer said his understanding from health officials is that the student wasn’t exposed to the virus from within the high school. The Goshen County health department declined to comment. The state Department of Education said it wasn’t aware of the positive case in Torrington but said notification was required by the state’s reopening guidelines.
Education Department spokeswoman Linda Finnerty said the agency wasn’t aware of any positive cases within a Wyoming school, which have begun to reopen in recent days for the first time since mid-March.
— Seth Klamann
If Kanye West is indeed making a good-faith run at the White House, his quixotic campaign will have to succeed without the three electoral votes of his newly adopted home state.
The rapper and Cody resident will not appear on the November presidential ballot here after his campaign didn’t submit any of the 4,025 required signatures by the Monday deadline, a state official said.
Independent candidate “Mr. Brock Pierce submitted signatures for verification. Mr. Kanye West did not,” Will Dinneen, spokesman for the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office, said in an email early Monday evening.
The deadline to submit the valid signatures was 5 p.m. The missed deadline ends a bizarre, weeklong effort by West to appear on the ballot in the Equality State. He officially filed paperwork on Aug. 17 to begin collecting signatures, and representatives for his campaign were dispatched — apparently illegally, in several cases — to polling stations in Casper and Cheyenne on Primary Day last week.
By Wyoming law, it’s illegal to gather signatures within 100 yards of a polling place. But in at least three places in Casper and six in Cheyenne, petition gatherers for West and Pierce broke those electioneering laws. In the case of one woman in Cheyenne, Laramie County sheriff’s deputies were twice dispatched after she first argued with poll workers who told her to move and then later because she stopped traffic in her efforts to get signatures.
— Klamann
Festivals are underway again at David Street Station in downtown Casper, and Casper Events Center is welcoming larger crowds to its grounds amid recently loosened state restrictions for outdoor gatherings.
Larger outdoor events are now possible after the state increased the attendance limit from 250 to 1,000, provided the number of attendees doesn’t exceed half of a venue’s capacity. The change in Wyoming’s health orders took effect Aug. 16 and came after the state had success with allowing some larger outdoor events including rodeos.
The change for outdoor gatherings gave David Street Station the ability to move forward with Saturday’s 5150’ Festival and its upcoming FiestaWyo planned for Sept. 5, David Street Station marketing manager Julie Schmitt said.
“All of these large festivals that have been some of our favorite events for the whole season, we are very thankful that they’re now able to take place at our outdoor venue. We’re lucky to have this space for people to gather and come together,” she said.
— Elysia Conner
Any plan to import prescription drugs to Wyoming from Canada is likely not sustainable, state health officials told lawmakers last week.
Last year, the Legislature passed a bill to study if the state could save money by importing drugs from the north for its state health plan or for Medicare purposes. While on the surface, there’s potential for savings — as much as $10 million — any program would not last, said Franz Fuchs, a policy analyst for the Department of Health.
There are benefits to the plan, though they’re “theoretical,” Fuchs told lawmakers on the Labor, Health and Social Services Committee on Thursday. On the regulation side in the U.S., it’s possible. The federal government could approve such a plan, and other states — Florida and Colorado — are both further along in exploring Canadian drugs. Wyoming probably already has the infrastructure via its liquor distribution to store and shell out the drugs to pharmacies. The state has its own health insurance plan that is used by state employees and the Natrona County School District.
But the benefits make several assumptions, including that the patients would be willing to switch over to the Canadian drugs. The plan wouldn’t include significantly expensive drugs like insulin or biologics — often syringe-delivered drugs that treat arthritis — for instance.
— Klamann
