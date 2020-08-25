Highlights from Monday and Tuesday's e-Editions of the Star-Tribune

The deadline to submit the valid signatures was 5 p.m. The missed deadline ends a bizarre, weeklong effort by West to appear on the ballot in the Equality State. He officially filed paperwork on Aug. 17 to begin collecting signatures, and representatives for his campaign were dispatched — apparently illegally, in several cases — to polling stations in Casper and Cheyenne on Primary Day last week.

By Wyoming law, it’s illegal to gather signatures within 100 yards of a polling place. But in at least three places in Casper and six in Cheyenne, petition gatherers for West and Pierce broke those electioneering laws. In the case of one woman in Cheyenne, Laramie County sheriff’s deputies were twice dispatched after she first argued with poll workers who told her to move and then later because she stopped traffic in her efforts to get signatures.

— Klamann

Festivals are underway again at David Street Station in downtown Casper, and Casper Events Center is welcoming larger crowds to its grounds amid recently loosened state restrictions for outdoor gatherings.