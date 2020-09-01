Highlights from Monday and Tuesday's e-Editions of the Star-Tribune

Full versions of the following stories were published online in the Monday and Tuesday e-editions of the Star-Tribune. To read the complete stories, visit Trib.com. You can find daily e-editions of the Star-Tribune at trib.com/eedition.
Wyoming Game and Fish hosting public meetings to gauge support for potential reform of trapping requirements
After a continued push by Wyoming reform groups, the public will have an opportunity to weigh in on safety and education requirements for trappers in the state. Over the next 10 days, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will hold five meetings to hear public feedback on the issue.
The decision was largely catalyzed by the January death of a Fremont County dog, Mac. After Mac was caught in a snare and died, his owner, Karen Zoller, and a group of other concerned pet owners in the community organized WY TRAP FREE-mont County with the mission of bolstering trapping laws in the state.
In April, that group and Wyoming Untrapped, another longtime reform organization, submitted petitions to the department asking that current trapping regulations be opened for revisions.
The groups argue trappers in Wyoming aren’t held to strict enough regulations. Trappers in the state can place traps on pretty much any public land, with only a few exceptions. They aren’t required to tell anyone where the traps are, not even the game warden, nor is it a requirement for trappers to report how many “non-target” animals they catch. Reform advocates say this lack of oversight hurts public safety.
Typically, these regulations are evaluated every three years, and the current code isn’t set for revisions until 2022. While the Game and Fish Commission in April decided not to open the revisions early, it did ask for more information on the issue. The request led to the creation of an internal working group within the department.
— Morgan Hughes
Without its leader, blockchain looks toward an uncertain future
When a powerful incumbent Wyoming legislator loses, the defeat usually doesn’t make headlines outside of the state.
Then again, most lawmakers aren’t Tyler Lindholm.
After losing his reelection bid to Crook County GOP vice chairman Chip Neiman, Lindholm, the House majority whip and a burgeoning celebrity in the blockchain and cryptocurrency world, quickly became the subject of articles in Forbes and the cryptocurrency industry publication CoinTelegraph. Both publications questioned what Lindholm’s loss meant for a technological sector he played a large part in building in Wyoming.
“It’s kinda wild when Forbes is paying attention to a little old House race in northeastern Wyoming,” Lindholm said in an interview Monday.
With help from Lindholm, Wyoming has quickly become a leader in the blockchain world. The technology works like a digital ledger book spread out over a system of computers. Because the data is kept in so many locations, it becomes more difficult for someone to hack the system. That added security has many uses and is perhaps best known for its role in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.
— Nick Reynolds
Black Hills Energy to sponsor University of Wyoming research to reduce emissions from coal
The Wyodak coal mine just outside Gillette will soon become the new staging ground for phase three of a pilot project seeking what just years ago seemed impossible: to burn coal with little to no emissions in a way that’s cost effective.
The University of Wyoming’s School of Energy Resources announced on Thursday the utility company Black Hills Energy will come on board to support the project’s next phase, which involves testing out a new technology, called flameless, pressurized oxy-fuel, or FPO.
The South Dakota-based company provides electricity to customers across eight states, including Wyoming. The utility will not only provide scientists with space at its Gillette complex, but it will also extend construction, operational and maintenance resources, according to the announcement.
FPO technology burns fuel, like coal or natural gas, in an oxygen-rich combustion to create steam to produce power. What makes it different from other fossil fuel power generation processes is that it doesn’t emit the usual pollutants or carbon dioxide.
“It’s highly efficient and doesn’t need downstream carbon capture,” Holly Krutka, executive director of the UW School of Energy Resources, told lawmakers during a committee hearing on Thursday. Though the process does not use backend carbon capture, it does find others uses for the carbon and can also be stored to prevent any emissions.
— Camille Erickson
University of Wyoming donations grew slightly over last fiscal year, despite pandemic
Private support for the University of Wyoming has not yet fallen off, despite the economic fallout caused both in-state and nationally by the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, the UW Foundation reported an increase in giving for the fiscal year ending on June 30.
During that time, private donations amounted to $43.6 million, compared to $41.6 million the year before. The university’s five-year annual fundraising average remains above $50 million, the university said in a news release this past week.
“The unwavering generosity of the UW family is remarkable,” Ben Blalock, president and CEO of the UW Foundation, said in the announcement. “Even during these historic times of hardship and uncertainty, our alumni and friends, along with our corporate and foundation partners, continue to prioritize support for Wyoming’s university.”
Blalock said private gifts are an increasingly important part of the university’s funding. The economic effects of COVID-19 have significantly slashed the school’s budget. Gov. Mark Gordon announced Wednesday that the school would account for $42.3 million of the state’s newly announced budget cuts, which in total surpass $250 million from the general fund. And the university is being asked to prepare for even more reductions, which Gordon said are forthcoming.
— Brandon Foster
