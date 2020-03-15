Historic ranch near Sheridan purchased

SHERIDAN (WNE) — The historic Spear-O-Wigwam property has been purchased by five Wyoming men.

Steve Sessions, Todd Sessions, Kevin Sessions, Curt Symons and Carl Symons closed the deal last Monday at Century 21 BHJ Realty, Inc.

Northern Wyoming Community College District previously owned Spear-O. The district purchased it in 2011 for $650,000; last Monday’s purchase closed for $800,000.

The new owners, all Wyoming natives, intend to allow the public access to the property. They hope people will stay overnight and “have an experience that brings happiness and joy for memories that last a lifetime,” according to a press release.

Possible events the new owners envision for the property include “family reunions, company retreats, weddings, church groups, education associations and other kinds of social events.”

Spear-O will reopen in May of this year, but owners said not all potential activities will be available at time of opening.

