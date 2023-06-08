Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming will be accepting applications for the organization's Homeownership Program from July 3-31. Applications are also available in Spanish.

To learn more about the program, qualifications and to get your name on the mailing list, call Program Manager Kelly Cooper at 234-1348 or e-mail kelly@ heartofwyoming.org. You can also visit www.heartofwyoming.org to find more information in English or Spanish regarding the Homeownership Program. Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming provides safe, decent and affordable housing to those who live or work in Natrona County.