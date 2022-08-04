Horoscopes Aug. 6

If you're looking for a good (fill in the blank), then you have a bad (fill in the blank). The Scorpio moon is keen on waking us up to what we need. Consciousness shifts with the trine to Venus, then Neptune and we realize why we've been searching, what we've been searching for, and what to let go of too. Replacements will be made.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 6). A payday will relax you! You're courageous and free, less concerned with results than you are with enjoying yourself. Guided by big curiosity and little expectation, you'll gather rare insights along the way and see the opportunities others miss. Loving and loyal companionship will be yours to treasure. Capricorn and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 3, 33, 2 and 17.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Focus on the broader strokes because chipping away at small things will be a waste of time and energy when there are so many generalities to establish. Consult those who have done it before to get the correct order.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Coming together will be the hardest part, but once the group is established, teamwork will keep the flow going. Soon the collective has a strong magnetic force that keeps everyone connected in productivity.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). To delay your dreams is dangerous business. What if the excitement wears off, the motivation wanes, the impulse goes away? Do things while you're feeling them. It's better to make a memory than contribute to time's blur.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Instead of wondering what one of your idols would do, you'll ask sincerely what seems most like a "you" action. If you can come up with one, you'll take it and be lucky. If you can't, trying things and ruling them out will be lucky.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You have valuable knowledge to impart, and you very shortly will do it. There are but a few things left to learn before you can do this properly. This stage requires patience and organization.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It is your fundamental belief that everyone is unique and exceptional in their own way. For this reason, you prefer not to be put in a position to judge, compare or assign value to anyone's work. You'll make choices based on fit.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). To treat lovely people well does not require compassion and has no expansive effect on the heart. Compassion is the kind of love employed when its object seems, at the surface level at least, to be, for whatever reason, unlovable.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When someone makes you laugh, you feel seen. And when you make someone else laugh, it's like audible validation of a joining of your minds and sensibilities. You'll enjoy the sacred bond of humor with someone today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You're happy to help, but you're also happy because you help. Even if you're not contributing what you're best at, just showing up willing to pitch in will make a difference to them and a bigger one to you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There's only one trouble you need to own, and that's today's. Yesterday's is over and tomorrow's is borrowed. Never borrow trouble. If it's not worth owning, it's not worth having.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). People don't want to say no to you today, but if that's really the answer, try and get them to say it. A fast no moves the action forward and is far better than wasting time in limbo chasing down a maybe.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Favors will come from the top. They won't necessarily go to those who have worked hardest; rather, they go to the ones who have pleased the boss. "Whoever obeys the gods, to him they particularly listen." -- Homer