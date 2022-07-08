Horoscopes July 10

The moon moves to the adventurous realm of Sagittarius, aligning with the spirit of abundance, adventure and courage. Sagittarian lunar vibes are associated with the courage to venture in whatever form that takes for the venturer. What is your favorite method of learning? Travel, books, relationships or a bland of all three? Embark!

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (July 10). You'll excel at the work you do. Sometimes you don't realize that what you provide goes beyond the obvious. You'll have to work on this on your own time, but the sacrifice will be worthwhile. A new source of encouragement appears to reassure you that you are on the right path. This could come from a friend, or more likely it will be part of a teaching process. Virgo and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 30, 4, 13 and 21.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Whoever said, "familiarity breeds contempt" didn't know your clan. The best part of hanging out with your relatives is the ability to be yourself. Even with the collective quirks of the family, you can't help but love one another.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). A boulder has tumbled onto your life path, obscuring your view of what the future holds for you. Such a brilliant misfortune! Now you can give yourself permission to dream! Brainstorm your way to happiness.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). What you are considering might not be a good idea, but you'll never know unless you move forward -- at least a few steps. Don't let the fear of being wrong keep you from knowing that you're right.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll enjoy the feeling that you're moving fast and that lots of things are happening simultaneously. Later, you'll count this among your most productive days.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll celebrate your passions, going deeper into the things that interest you. A knowledgeable air sign (Gemini, Libra or Aquarius) will be a rich resource.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). A special relationship is strong because you have faced adversity together. In a strange way, the easy and fun times may be more difficult to navigate than the hard times.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You don't have to be perfect to be loved, and any person who makes you feel this way is incredibly insecure. Romantic competition will work in your favor. Your inner trickster will be liberated, and playfulness rules.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). No need for elaborate plans; just hanging out and talking will be wonderful. You'll have much to share, particularly about a current relationship. You'll be with good people, and it will be like group therapy, only free.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You'll master a task. Get on your own side. Be nice. Correction can happen without punishment. Keep learning until you're not only knowledgeable but wise. Wisdom is knowing how and when to apply your knowledge.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The sign reads, "Drink coffee. Do stupid things faster." It's essential to have a smart plan before injecting vigor and excitement into the scene. Applying energy to silly plans is wasteful, or perhaps even destructive.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Experiencing confusion while you're learning something new is positive and necessary. The confusion makes your brain work at a higher level, asking better questions and, eventually, coming up with better answers.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Relationships are tricky. If you stay aware, you can keep a dicey situation from veering too far off course. You can bring this one in closer to the way you once dreamt it would be.