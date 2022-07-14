Horoscopes July 17

Mercury sends a message in a bottle. Neptune keeps it bobbing on the surface of the Piscean sea. The sun, in the sign of the crab, shines a light on the object. The glint catches the eye of Venus, surfing the Cancer tide on her clamshell, who snatches the glass and reads aloud, her voice synching hearts everywhere. Message received.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (July 17). This solar return brings a sweet serving of poetic justice. The plot comes full circle with connections that satisfy on multiple levels. A new venture will begin with a risk, and then relationships and alliances form. You'll get to choose your speed: an immersive experience with quick results or a languid stroll with beautiful scenery. Gemini and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 2, 11, 38 and 17.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You can be tender or jovial, protective or daring. Different sides of you will be highlighted before the day is through as you fulfill the need and flesh out the potential of various moments and environments.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you choose to venture into the unknown, new situations will open to you. Lower your expectations or eliminate them altogether, and you'll be in the perfect position to make the most of what's there.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You've had to compromise often enough lately, and it's time you had a whole day to do it your way. If this doesn't work with what you've already got going on today, at least put it on the schedule for soon. Declare it and follow through.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll do everything you can to make your people happy. There are no guarantees when it comes to other people's happiness, but you have a solid sense of how to push things in that direction.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll be in a position to make up with someone you've been at odds with. It won't be necessary to admit you were wrong, which is so good because you still feel that you weren't. Could you just agree to start anew?

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Show up and see what there is to discover. If it seems like there's nothing, take it as an excuse to think a little deeper into things to get to a more profound level of observation.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Perhaps the people who can assist you don't realize that you need them, or maybe they don't know exactly how to help. Tell people what you want, and they'll support you in more ways than you can imagine.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Sometimes hard work is a choice, but right now it feels like a necessity. Before you wear yourself out, take a step back. There are more options available to you than you'll see at first. How can you work smart instead of hard?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). A task you would usually do by rote will seem somehow strange to you, profound or perhaps absurd or meaningless. There's a change in you, and certain things won't fit like they used to. You're heading for a breakthrough.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Criticism is valuable to you. Admittedly, it can be difficult to listen to what you could have done better, but if you can consider feedback in small doses, you'll develop skill quickly and be offered opportunity for advancement.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You won't give into the urge to complain because complaining is an indicator of weakness, and you'd rather put everything you have into fixing the situation. The solution you come up with will be brilliant.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your mind doesn't like an open loop. Resolution calms you and readies you for the next thing. If resolution is not forthcoming, your mind will make something up just to close the circle. It's a necessity to moving along.