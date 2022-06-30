Horoscopes July 6

We could let ourselves be consumed with the concept that certain things in life aren't fair, though it takes a lot of energy. The world doesn't work on principles of fairness and never has. The Libra moon wants justice but it will settle for effectiveness, cleverness and ingenuity, as people make the most of the hands they are dealt.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (July 6). Your ideas are hot, and your follow-through is cool, measured and steady. You'll tackle one project after another in the same way, determining the best course of action and adjusting as needed until you get the desired result. You'll be paid for your advice and teaching. Capricorn and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 33, 31, 29, 19 and 14.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Take a step back and consider the evidence. You cannot know everything, but there are key questions you haven't asked yet. For instance, "Who can help me with this?" and, "What would be simpler?"

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Persistence pays off. It's easier to be tenacious when you don't have a lot of emotional baggage to lift through the process. You'll eliminate anything that drags on your energy or pulls from your focus on one burning goal.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You'll be inspired to clear your living space and get a new style flowing through your domestic world. Instead of increasing the number of things you own, scale down the number of things you want.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your image and what others think of you is only important to you insofar as it helps your effectiveness. You'll get evidence that you've impacted someone's life in a positive way, which is more precious to you than accolades.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Getting stressful work out of the way is a mood lifter. You'll either do it now or decide to do it never. Either choice eliminates the problem and allows a happier, more peaceful version of yourself to emerge.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You've gotten a good overview of what needs doing in your world. Though several areas could use attention, you will be better off focusing on just the part that interests you most. Go deep into one niche and become the expert.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You have a good guess about what a person is thinking, though you could be wrong. Leave room in your imagination for different interpretations, especially if the first one is negative. It's always wise to challenge assumptions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You'll see 10 possible solutions to a problem you used to think had just one. Tell the others. Many are stuck and need to hear new ideas. Even if they don't decide to take it, you'll get people thinking differently.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). To change the behavior that's holding you back, you first must identify it. If you're missing a step or half-listening when your full attention is required, you'll figure that out and fix it in time to seize a golden opportunity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your thoughts align in a neat and logical flow until a certain agent of chaos comes into your realm, causing an unpredictable ping-pong effect. There's something creative about it, which you'll realize after things calm down.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It's so much a part of you, you can't see it, but the others will be impressed by your grit. It takes a good deal of the stuff to persevere through complexity, and even more to keep going through tedium. You have plenty.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Share the thinking behind your plans and goals. As you talk about why you want something, the one who can give it to you will understand your motivation and be more inclined to fulfill your need.

