Horoscopes June 24

These early days of the solar shift into the first water sign of the zodiac will find an emotional equilibrium. Just as water naturally stabilizes in stillness, all will calmly settle into one body. Then a lunar alignment with Uranus is like a pebble drop, the perfectly symmetrical ripples soothing in their perfect expansion.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (June 24). You're humble and open to learning but you also sense when you must act in bold confidence. You won't be ready but say yes to the juicy opportunity anyway. Colleagues, friends and mentors help you squeeze the sweet potential from this scene and the new skills you add to your arsenal will apply later elsewhere. Virgo and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 28, 13, 3, 33 and 17.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Cynicism isn't insightful or helpful or any more honest than uplifting commentary. You'll contribute in a more attractive mode of communication: the supportive language of optimism.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The apathetic may harbor no ill will. It's more likely that they just don't see what's at stake. Change will happen when people understand things differently. You'll earn trust by educating without pushing an agenda.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You're so multifaceted that someone who only knows you in one context hardly knows you at all. Furthermore, you'd like to keep your mystery intact and will be skeptical of those who want to learn more. Let them earn the right.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Would you rather feel that everything is certain and nothing changes, or that nothing is certain and everything changes? The day's delight hinges on a balance of expected and unexpected events.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You're old enough to take advantage of privileges that were out of reach when you were younger, and you can afford them now too. The best part is how you appreciate your position. Gratitude attracts good fortune.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Looking back, you now realize how many of your concerns back then were needless. It's safe to enjoy yourself now too. Trust future-you to handle the future and let present-you handle only this.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Success will be simple when you recognize what is and is not under your control then apply yourself only to the first group of circumstances. There is always more than enough to do in that category.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Caring isn't always a gentle tone. Sometimes caring shows up strong or impulsive, assertive or challenging. Relationships that are real, honest and in-the-moment are made up on the spot. They may not fit the mold.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). When love troubles you, turn to friends, and when friends are the problem, turn to love. Knowing who you are and what you want makes it easier for others to figure out how to love you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The fun is at your house because people feel they can be themselves there. Your warmth and acceptance make it so! If you want them to leave, you'll have to tell them; none will get the hint.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You'll quietly suss out potential connections. You can tell who is going to be high-maintenance or tricky because early interactions reveal much. Many difficult people are worth the trouble.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Small acts of domesticity or self-care may not appear to be as significant to your well-being as big grand gestures, yet there's practical magic in simple things that will contribute enormously to happiness.

