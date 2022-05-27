Horoscopes May 30

Whether or not there is somebody close by to wish you good morning and other pleasantries, the sociable Gemini moon affirms our worthiness of this kind of sweetness. Find it, get it, simulate it... whatever you have to do, make it a priority. The good energy you face the world with will make all the difference in the outcomes of the day.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (May 30). New inspiration stokes the fires of your imagination; your whole being heats up. As your ambition grows, so will your resources, network and skills. Competition brings out your best. Also featured: the constant company of people who delight you, a gentle break in a beautiful setting and surprise cash in October. Libra and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 22, 19, 40 and 16.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Everyone seems to have an offer for you today. Think twice before agreeing to things that are "free." The time you spend in pursuit is a more valuable resource than money.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There is a storm of contradictions inside of you. So, though you have tried to do the right thing -- avoiding criticism, meeting expectations -- the rebel part of your soul still flickers and rages. Express it or it will express you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). While you'll have no problem living up to the standards of those around you, living up to your own is a challenge that takes an organized effort and the discipline to follow through.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It's funny how something very important to you can, on a different day, seem suddenly meaningless indeed. Knowing that this is a possibility, you will choose your battles very carefully.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your mission is sacred. Don't share it with people who don't get it. Better to go on solo and unencumbered. While striving for something important to you, you'll attract your people.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You give. You give again. You give until you feel the pang that says, "Too much!" Well, no one will ever say you were stingy. Generosity is a virtue you won't regret.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). A group identity is forming, and its character will depend on a few good leaders. You don't know which ones they will be yet. Just know that more really will be merrier. Be inclusive; ask for input.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Victory is not an identity. The win defines no one. How a person takes the win says a lot more. And what they do with defeat says more still. You'll apply keen observation to an accurate assessment of character.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). A most felicitous approach to endeavors: Imagine the event before you execute or even plan it. Stay in the land of your imagination until you've made something happy there, then approach the day.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Someone needs you. To be there for them is everything to you. The day's setbacks seem unimportant when you are in service to the ones you love.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Peace is a weird thing to have to fight for. A more logical way to invite peace is to find a place to claim it, then protect the sacredness of that place. Erect boundaries and build a sanctuary for peace to thrive.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You'll practice what you love and love what you practice. You're becoming sharper and more accurate, discovering a side of the thing you didn't know was there.

