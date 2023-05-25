Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

We are delighted to announce that I-Reach for Art is returning to The Hangar for our 12th annual fundraising event! We invite you to mark your calendars for Aug. 12, 2023. Doors will open at 5 pm with Prairie Wife as the evening's Emcee and I-Reach for Art favorite, Michael Stirrett playing a variety of music. At 8:00 pm we are honored to welcome back Sheridan's Tris Munsick and the Innocents as our headline entertainment for the Riding for the Brand concert.

In addition to the exceptional entertainment, we will also be selling unique items produced by participants in our program, holding our annual quick draw, live auction, silent auction, dessert dash, gun and 50/50 raffles and offering wagon rides courtesy of the Powder River Percherons!

■ The "heart" of what matters…. Providing high quality, innovative, individualized, therapeutic services.

■ Take care of the People who take care of the People.

■ Ensure stable and reliable funding.

I-REACH 2 Inc. has facilitated opportunities for individuals to REACH their highest level of independence in Natrona County since 1999. IR2 provides services to 46 individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities 24 hours per day, seven days a week. The last three years have been an incredibly challenging time in terms of keeping the checkbook in the black while continuing to provide the high-quality services and supports our organization is known for. We need your support now more than ever.

For more information please contact Tina at 307-265-8086, tina@ ireach2.com or www.ireach2.com