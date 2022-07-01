3-year-old expected to recover after accidentally shooting himself in stomach

GILLETTE (WNE) — A 3-year-old Campbell County boy is expected to recover after accidentally shooting himself in the abdomen Wednesday morning.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Martin Spencer said that at 9:35 a.m., the Converse County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a 32-year-old woman who lived on Mackey Road, saying her son had been shot in the stomach.

The boy went into a bedroom by himself and grabbed a pistol that was lying there. The gun went off, and the boy was hit in the abdomen, Spencer said.

The call was transferred to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The woman drove her son to the intersection of Highway 450 and School Creek Road, where they were intercepted by an ambulance and taken to the fire station in Wright.

An air ambulance took the boy to Casper, and he was later transferred to Denver.

The boy’s injuries are not life-threatening, Spencer said, and the child is expected to be released soon.

California man arrested on suspicion of murder

LARAMIE (WNE) — A California man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and mutilation of dead bodies.

The Laramie Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that Hunter S. Fulton, 29, was arrested after an investigation that began Monday into the report of a missing person.

Because of the active nature of the investigation, the LPD declined to release the identity of the victim or other details of the alleged crime.

The announcement of the arrest came two days after the LPD issued a missing person bulletin for a man missing since Saturday, but Thursday’s press release about Fulton’s arrest did not indicate if it was in relation to that missing person report.

If convicted of second-degree murder — defined as purposely and maliciously, but without premeditation, killing another human being — Fulton could face a minimum of 20 years in prison to life.

Mutilation of dead human bodies is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000 or both.

