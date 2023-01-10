Wyoming inmate serving life dies

An inmate died Wednesday at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington, the Department of Corrections said.

Phillip Nelson Taylor was convicted of first-degree murder in Laramie County and sentenced to life in the First Judicial District Court in Cheyenne on Sept. 25, 1981.

He was born on Jan. 19, 1951, in Battle Creek. M.I., the Wyoming Department of Corrections said. He died at the age of 71.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of his death.

Teen hospitalized and cited for cocaine use, sexual battery and false alarm

GILLETTE (WNE) — An 18-year-old man who was reported for running around screaming, knocking on doors and setting off a fire alarm at an apartment building in the 2300 Block of Nogales Way was taken to the hospital Monday morning.

An unidentified woman reported the issues and also alleged that the man committed sexual battery against her, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.

Officers responded to the apartments and spoke with the man, who did not comply. He was arrested and then evaluated by EMTs because of his nonsensical statements and erratic behavior.

When he was being taken to the hospital, he tried to climb out through the vehicle’s window, Wasson said.

Officers searched the man’s apartment and found trace amounts of cocaine along with alcohol containers and nicotine vape liquid.

He was released to the care of the hospital and cited for sexual battery, use of cocaine and false reporting of an emergency.