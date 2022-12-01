Man, 82, dies in wreck in southwest Wyoming

A Wyoming man died Wednesday morning after he lost control of his pickup while trying to exit Interstate 80 near Green River, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said.

Clyde Siler, 82, was traveling west on Interstate 80 in wet and slushy conditions when he tried to exit the highway at mile marker 91. The highway patrol says he lost control of his GMC Sierra, which drove off the road and into a ditch before vaulting off of a large embankment.

The truck left the ground completely and rolled in the air, landing on its roof, the highway patrol reported. The Sierra slid between 100 and 150 feet before rolling back onto its wheels.

Siler was not wearing a seat belt.

The highway patrol cited four possible factors contributing to the crash: speeding, driver inattention, a possible medical condition and a physical disability.

Sheridan County COVID-19 transmission rate high

SHERIDAN (WNE) — Sheridan County Public Health Response Coordinator Edward Hinzman reported Tuesday high levels of community transmission of COVID-19, as well as a high rank for COVID-19 in the community.

As of Tuesday, 34 confirmed COVID-19 cases were active and two probable cases were active. Currently, three individuals are hospitalized at Sheridan Memorial Hospital for COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 website states treatment is now available for those who test positive for the illness.

Walmart Pharmacy and Walgreens Pharmacy carry Lagevrio (molnupiravir) to help treat the illness.

People more susceptible to adverse reactions to COVID-19 — those ages 50 and older, people who are unvaccinated and people with certain medical conditions such as chronic lung disease, heart disease or a weakened immune system — should seek medical treatment immediately after recognizing symptoms or testing positive for the illness.

Most people with COVID-19 have mild illness and can recover at home, according to the CDC. Symptoms can be treated with over-the-counter medicines, such as Tylenol or ibuprofen.

The CDC also suggests preventative measures like receiving vaccines or taking preventative medication.

CDC guidelines state those sick with COVID-19 should stay home and separate from others, improve air flow at home to prevent the illness from spreading to other people, monitor symptoms, wear a high-quality mask or respirator when around other people and practice every day hygiene and cleaning and avoid sharing personal household items.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Sheridan County has recorded 7,199 lab-confirmed cases and 2,331 probable cases.