Johnson County school district working on public curriculum website

BUFFALO (WNE) — Parents in Johnson County could soon have an inside look into some curriculum materials being used in their children’s classrooms, thanks to a curriculum library website currently being built by Johnson County School District No. 1.

“It’s that transparency piece that we’ve been talking about,” said Steve Miller, district director of curriculum and learning. “We shouldn’t be ashamed of what we’re teaching. (There) should be an open door policy, without apologies, that (says), ‘Hey, this is what we’re teaching, with fidelity, and this is what we’re doing.’”

Miller said the district is still in the process of collecting curriculum materials from teachers, which includes, for example, curriculum maps, proficiency scales — tools used to assess student progress — and priority standards the academic level that students are expected to be at by the end of a school year.

The curriculum library will be housed online, he said, and the website is currently under construction. The end product that will eventually be available to parents will allow them to look at the broader curriculum materials that give an overview of what is being taught in classrooms around the county.

More specific materials such as assessments, however, won’t be available for public viewing.

Miller said the district is creating the public-facing portion of the website with the hope that allowing parents and other community stakeholders easy access to curriculum materials can help build trusting partnerships between parents and teachers.

But he said he wants to take care that having the materials online doesn’t turn into micromanagement of teachers.

“There should be partnerships, but not in a way where the parents are micromanaging the teachers, because the teachers are the expert(s),” Miller said.

Remote trial for park speedster set for Tuesday

JACKSON (WNE) —A trial will be held remotely on Tuesday for a speedster facing 10 federal charges after he was caught driving 132 mph in Grand Teton National Park.

Jessie James Perry, 37, has an Idaho license but a Jackson address. His trial will be held over Zoom at 9:30 a.m.

The charges against Perry include 10 misdemeanors: reckless driving, failure to display a license plate, having an open alcoholic container, speeding, careless operation, driving under the influence, having expired temporary license permits, attempting to elude police officers, driving with a suspended license and lack of insurance coverage.

Eight charges will be dismissed at sentencing, according to a July 5 document.

The sole charge at issue in the trial will be the count of fleeing or attempting to elude police officers.

Perry is accused of driving a maximum speed of 132 mph near Moose on Highway 89/26/191, the park’s main thoroughfare, on March 27. The speed limit on the road is 55 mph during the day and 45 at night.

In a July 5 agreement reached between the parties, Perry pled guilty to the DUI charge. That charge and attempting to elude police officers are misdemeanors with a maximum fine of $5,000 and a maximum six months imprisonment.

Two rangers — Case Martin and Brett Timm — are expected to testify on behalf of the United States, along with Perry’s girlfriend, who was present at the time of the traffic stop. Bodycam footage from the stop and a photo showing a vodka bottle in Perry’s center console are listed on the exhibit list submitted by Vierbuchen.

WDH temporarily expands WIC to support ongoing infant formula shortage

TORRINGTON (WNE) — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has announced it updated income guidelines in hopes of helping more families become eligible for the Wyoming Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program.

A relatively new — but key — feature of the WIC program is it now gives participants benefits cards that participants can use at local grocery stores to save money buying program approved nutritious foods like fruits and vegetables. Additionally, some WIC participants can qualify for infant formula benefits.

“While supply challenges continue to affect formula availability, especially for the specialty formulas certain babies need for health issues, we are seeing an improving situation,” WIC Program Manager Tina Fearneyhough said in a press release. “Our program has added temporary flexibility to help Wyoming WIC families meet their formula needs until things get back to normal.”

Qualifying yearly income guidelines for WIC in Wyoming for the next year includes: $25,142 for a family of one (or $2,096 a month); $33,874 for a family of two (or $2,823 a month); $42,606 for a family of three (or $3,551 a month); $51,338 for a family of four (or $4,279 a month); and $60,070 for a family of five (or $5,006 a month).

“Families already using SNAP, TANF or Wyoming Medicaid benefits also qualify for WIC,” wrote WDH Public Information Officer Kim Deti. “All caregivers are welcome to receive help from the program, including dads, foster parents, guardians, grandparents and step-parents. There is no established limit to the number of eligible participants WIC can serve.”

Wyomingites who may be eligible may apply for WIC by visiting www.health.wyo.gov and locating the nearest WIC clinic using the locator tool or by calling 1-888-996-9378.