New organization launches to support coal communities

SHERIDAN (WNE) — Ramaco Resources, Inc. formed the Ramaco Foundation, a philanthropic organization that will invest in the regions where its employees work in West Virginia, Virginia, and Wyoming through grant-making and partnerships with local nonprofit organizations.

As part of its launch, the foundation has awarded grants worth $100,000 to organizations fighting childhood hunger in Wyoming and supporting education and workforce development in West Virginia.

“The regions where our staff and their families live are the backbone of this country and deserve far, far more investment and attention than they receive,” said Randall Atkins, chair and CEO of Ramaco, who also serves as the chair of the foundation’s board of directors. “We are proud to be a member of these communities and for this opportunity to give back and support their success.”

The foundation’s activities will be focused on southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia, and Sheridan County, where the company has operations.

In addition to Atkins and Jenkins, the foundation’s board of directors includes Debra Wendtland, a prominent Sheridan-based attorney and one of the nation’s leading adoption specialists, according to a press release.

The foundation is organized as a public benefit corporation under the Wyoming Nonprofit Corporation Act and is classified as a 501(c)(3) organization under the Internal Revenue Code.

Intoxicated Cody man arrested for interfering with an officer

CODY (WNE) — A Cody man was charged Dec. 2 with allegedly interfering with a peace officer after being so intoxicated that he repeatedly told officers his name was “Dan” rather than “Joshua.”

Cody Police Officers initially made contact with Joshua Wayne Grisham, 45, at The Colonel Venue and Lounge around 11 p.m. following a citizen’s report that Grisham was at the bar drinking and had an active warrant out for his arrest.

Officer Jeremy Traverse found Grisham had already been arrested for that specific warrant and had been released on Nov. 30 but was still on probation for a DUI offense.

“I was also informed that his probation restrictions prohibited him from consuming alcohol, being where alcohol was sold, served or available,” Traverse wrote in the affidavit.

When Traverse and officer Tyler Eubanks responded to The Colonel, they found Grisham at the bar.

“I observed a man I recognized from previous contacts as Joshua Grisham,” Traverse wrote in the affidavit. “I addressed him as ‘Josh’ and asked him to step outside with Officer Eubanks and me. [Grisham] advised his name was not Joshua. I asked him his name, and he advised me it was ‘Dan.’

“By giving me a false name and denying that he was who he was, [Grisham] was obstructing or impeding me from performing my lawful duties as a police officer,” Traverse wrote in the affidavit.

Grisham refused to show officers his ID or exit the bar with them when requested, so he was escorted out of the building by the officers. He was transported to the Park County Detention Center and charged with probation violation and interference with a peace officer.

Grisham pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released after posting the $5,000 bond. His jury trial is scheduled for May.