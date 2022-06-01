Rock Springs residents protest gun violence

ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — A group of Rock Springs residents stood on the corner of Dewar Drive and Gateway Boulevard on Saturday, protesting gun violence in wake of the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.

On May 14, 2022, ten people were killed in a Buffalo supermarket and just last week on May 24, 21 people – 19 children – were killed at an elementary school in Uvalde.

Raif Nettik, the organizer of the protest, said “it’s tiring” seeing the pictures of the children who were gunned down on social media, and he couldn’t stay silent anymore.

“It’s exhausting to know that no legislative action has been done,” he said, referencing the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people. “As of now, it doesn’t look like any action is going to be done in Texas either.”

Nettik and four others stood in front of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce where a flag was flying at half-staff in remembrance of the victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Their signs read “Make Murder More Difficult,” “No More Silence, End Gun Violence,” “Choose the 2nd Grader over the 2nd Amendment” and “Kids Need Homework, Not PTSD.”

Nettik, who said he is a gun owner, said there need to be background checks and holding periods before an individual can purchase a gun.

“I believe universal background checks can quite possibly point to mental health or whether they have any ties to organizations that may want to harm people,” he said.

Nettik said he has not discussed the issue with lawmakers at the state and national level and doesn’t believe he will.

“Reaching out to the senators and those currently in power wouldn’t do much,” he said.

Local couple arrested for embezzlement

WHEATLAND (WNE) — A local Douglas couple who had pastored Crossroads Baptist Church in Douglas and the Circle G Cowboy Church in Glendo were arrested for embezzling funds from the Glendo church.

Pastors Lynda and Marty Roark were arrested in Denver and extradited to the Platte County Detention Center where they are currently awaiting their bond hearing.

Both parties are being charged with theft of over $1,000 and use or disposing of less than $1,000.

The couple was arrested as they arrived from a flight from Belize and then taken to the Colfax Detention Center in Denver.

Platte County County Attorney Douglas Weaver issued arrest warrants for Lynda and Marty Roark on felony charges.

The couple was detained in the Colorado jail for two weeks before being extradited back to the Platte County Detention Center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0