Man sentenced for child sex abuse

CHEYENNE (WNE) — A man convicted of having sexual contact with two children in his care received prison time last week during a sentencing hearing in Laramie County District Court.

Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell sentenced Billy Mike Carrera to two concurrent terms of five to 12 years in prison, with 40 days of credit for time served. Campbell added that, if Carrera makes parole, he should be supervised for “the longest period of time.”

Carrera pleaded guilty, pursuant to an Alford plea in June, to two counts of felony second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, position of authority, and two counts of felony second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, guardian of victim.

An Alford plea allows defendants to accept the consequences of a guilty plea without having to admit guilt, while also admitting the prosecution could likely prove the charges against them in a jury trial.

Additional charges –—five counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, one count of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor (position of authority) and one count of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor (guardian of victim) — were dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea agreement.

The state had agreed to cap its sentencing argument at 10 to 12 years in prison.

Man convicted of aggravated assault sentenced to at least 30 years in prison

GILLETTE (WNE) — A 30-year-old Gillette man will spend 30 to 45 years in prison for beating another man over the head with a crowbar.

The sentence for Brennan Thomas Baker will be served consecutively with previous felony convictions of two 3- to 5-year sentences for two counts of burglary.

Baker was convicted by a jury in July of aggravated assault and battery.

A sentencing enhancement for being a habitual criminal was added to the charge, increasing the possible prison time from a maximum of 10 years to up to 50 years.

Baker was considered a habitual criminal because the aggravated assault and battery is a violent felony and because he had two other felony convictions for burglary in Campbell County from 2019 cases.

A past relationship with a woman was the reason the victim thought Baker attacked him in a parking lot on South Douglas Highway on Oct. 11.

A surveillance video shows Baker waiting near the coffee shop in his car for the man to leave the shop.

When the man left and headed toward his van in the parking lot, Baker drove toward him, got out and headed at him. The man got into his van, and the video showed Baker coming up to the vehicle trying to hide something in his right hand, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The man got out of the van and Baker reportedly raised the crowbar with both hands and swung it at the man, narrowly missing his head but hitting his arms, which the man had raised defensively.

Baker swung at him at least five more times as the man tried to defend himself until he was able to grab the crowbar and yank it from Baker.

