Worland native releases book ‘The Catholic Cowboy Way’

WORLAND (WNE) — Last week, Father Bryce Lungren, a Worland native, celebrated the release of his new book about “helping cowboys discover the Catholic faith, and Catholics to discover their inner cowboy.”

Lungren held a reception and book signing event at Saint Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Worland.

Lungren graduated from Worland High School in 1998. After spending about 10 years ranching in Montana, he went to seminary school.

He was ordained a pastor at Saint Matthews Catholic Church in Gillette. He works out of Gillette—primarily as a mission pastor—and travels to small Wyoming communities such as Hulett, Moorcroft and Wright to preach.

The pastor said that his book was not something he necessarily expected.

“It came about from getting to know some different people in Catholic media that I have done interviews with for other things,” he said. “That has led to some interest in the way I live my priesthood, so a buddy of mine who has written some books sent my name to his publisher, and they called me and asked if I wanted to write a book.”

Lungren said his book is a teaching testimony, saying that it shows the way the Lord has led him in his own life, and it offers an opportunity to teach about life as a Christian through his experiences. The book is filled with personal stories and examples of how Christ leads him in life.

“The Catholic Cowboy Way” can be found online on both amazon.com and CatholicCompany.com. Father Bryce has a blog on WyomingCatholicCowboys.com.

Gatchell Museum finalist for national medal

BUFFALO (WNE)— The National Medal for Museum and Library Service is the nation’s highest honor awarded to museums and libraries in recognition of excellent service to their communities.

Fewer than one-third of 1% of the nation’s museums and libraries have been recognized with the medal.

And on Tuesday, the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum learned that it is among 30 finalists for the 2023 National Medal. The Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum is the only institution in Wyoming to be selected as a finalist for this year’s award.

“It is an incredible honor for the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum to be nominated for the IMLS National Medal, and to have made it into the top 30 finalists is overwhelming,” said Sylvia Bruner, executive director. “Although the JGMM is a very small institution, we have big dreams and even bigger plans. This nomination verifies that those aspirations which we hold so dear are valued by the greater museum community and reassures us that we are on the right track.”

The Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum was nominated for the 2023 National Medal by U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis’ office.

“Senator Lummis makes it a priority to highlight Wyoming institutions that go above and beyond,” a Lummis spokesperson wrote in an email. “Too often, Wyoming gets overlooked because of our size, but institutions like the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum show the dedication people in the Cowboy State have toward preserving our history and culture and educating the next generation.”

Flushing flow planned on Shoshone River; Wind River flush rescheduled

BILLINGS, MT (Billings Gazette) — A flushing flow of water will be released from Buffalo Bill Dam down the Shoshone River starting on April 11.

The Bureau of Reclamation is conducting the release at the request of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and in coordination with the Willwood Workgroup Two.

The Willwood Irrigation District is planning a controlled release of sediment from Willwood Dam on April 11. The water from Buffalo Bill Dam will help dilute the sediment and protect the Shoshone River’s fishery.

The flush will be accomplished without adversely impacting the expected water supply for irrigation, the Bureau said.

Flows are expected to fluctuate in the Shoshone River, rising from 700 cubic feet per second to a peak of 4,500 cfs before dropping to 1,200 cfs. The flows will be high for this time of year so the public is urged to be cautious.

The agency has also rescheduled a flushing flow out of Boysen Dam into the Wind River to April 4. The flow had been scheduled for March 28 but was delayed due to unfavorable ice conditions.

The purpose of the flushing flow is to clean the spawning gravels and improve fish reproduction in the river.

In addition, the Bureau has scheduled an informational meeting in Powell, Wyoming, on April 7 at 1 p.m. in the Yellowstone Building, rooms 103 and 105 at Northwest College. Staff will provide information on water supply conditions, the 2023 runoff forecast and projected reservoir operations.

CSKT joins federal program that brings services to communities

MISSOULA, MT (Missoulian) — The federal Office of Indian Affairs announced earlier this week that the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes have been selected to join a national program that brings services to tribal communities.

Launched by Indian Affairs in 2015, the Tiwahe Initiative Social Services Demonstration Program delivers culturally relevant services to children and families. “Tiwahe” means “family” in the Lakota language. The initiative aims to increase access to family and social services, create alternatives to incarceration, improve prevention and treatment opportunities, improve management services and improve partnerships among tribes, states, counties and the federal government to improve services for Native youth and families.

Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland said the program “works because it gives tribes the freedom and flexibility to build programs that reflect the needs of their communities, while incorporating their own views, values and traditions.”

“It is the job of the federal government to support tribes’ work at the local level, by providing resources and working with them as a collaborative trustee to make lives better for people in tribal communities,” he said in a statement.

Ten additional tribes, including the Fort Peck Tribes, were selected to receive one-time funding of $100,000 to implement programs outlined in their Tiwahe proposal.