AARP COVID dashboard shows nursing home improvement

SHERIDAN (WNE) — The latest release of AARP’s nursing home COVID-19 dashboard shows that both COVID-19 cases and deaths in Wyoming nursing homes fell in the four weeks ending Feb. 14.

The number of nursing home deaths per 100 residents in Wyoming saw a substantial drop from 2.22 per 100 residents for the four week period ending Jan. 17 to just .76 for the four-week period ending Feb. 14. The nursing home resident cases per 100 residents also dropped over the past four weeks ending Jan. 17 from 10.4 cases per 100 nursing home residents in Wyoming to just 3.6 for the four week period ending Feb. 14.

“The nursing home dashboard numbers are showing improvement across the board and we are pleased to see that,” said AARP Wyoming State Director Sam Shumway. “We are now starting to return to levels of infection and death rates we haven’t seen since last fall. We are optimistic that those trends continue.”

The COVID-19 death rate in nursing homes is the lowest since the four week period ending Nov. 18, when the death rate was .25 per 100 residents. For the first four, four-week periods of the AARP Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard, there were no deaths in Wyoming nursing homes. The death rate peaked at 2.95 deaths per 100 residents during the four week period ending Nov. 15. That was one of the 10 highest ratios nationwide for a four-week period since the inception of the dashboard.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0