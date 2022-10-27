Campbell County library board changes mission statement

GILLETTE (WNE) — The mission statement of the Campbell County Public Library has been changed to add four words.

At a meeting Monday afternoon, the library board voted 4-1 to change the mission statement to include the phrase “while reflecting community standards.”

The mission statement now reads: “Our mission is to provide diverse cultural opportunities while reflecting community standards for reading, learning and entertainment to all citizens of our community. We lead the way to a universe of information with personal service and technology.”

Library board chair Sage Bear said the reason for this change is to have the librarians keep the community in mind when deciding what books to add to the collection.

“We rely heavily on the librarians when they choose the books, they get to pick what comes into our community,” she said. “I want them to think about our community.”

The board approved the change to the mission statement on a 4-1 vote, with Charlie Anderson being the lone person to vote against it.

Anderson said the library board’s legal counsel “raised issues whether this was a good idea for us to pursue.”

He also worried that with the change, it “could lead some people to think that we would be able to violate the First Amendment under the guise of following something as nebulous as ‘community standards.’”

Lawyer files motion to deny access to mental evaluation in Williams case

CODY (WNE) — Moshe Williams’ lawyer has filed a motion to deny co-defendant Carolyn Aune access to his mental competency evaluation report.

Williams is facing a first degree murder charge for the death of his 2-year-old daughter Paisleigh Williams. According to the motion, Williams wants Park County District Court to not only prevent Aune from receiving the report but also prevent her from any hearings on the subject.

The motion was filed by Williams’ counsel, Dylan Rosalez, following his concerns about comments Aune’s counsel made at a pretrial status conference about the Wyoming State Hospital’s request for more time to complete a mental competency evaluation of Williams.

“At a recent pretrial status conference, counsel for Ms. Aune has stated she does not have an objection to any delay from evaluation or the report, as it may contain exculpatory evidence,” Rosalez wrote in the motion.

Exculpatory evidence is any evidence favorable to the defendant.

“The Wyoming Supreme Court has held that one co-defendant is not entitled to obtain a copy of the mental status evaluation of another co-defendant,” Rosalez added in the motion.

Rosalez asked Park County District Court for a ruling on this motion before the competency evaluation report is filed with the court “to prevent any improper distribution of the report to counsel for Ms. Aune.”

According to the request, the state hospital would have the competency evaluation completed on or before Oct. 21.

As of Oct. 25, Williams’ motion had not been accepted or denied by the court nor had the court ruled on the state hospital’s extension request.