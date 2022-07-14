15-year-old arrested for threatening four people with gun

GILLETTE (WNE) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested early Wednesday morning for approaching an apartment with a rifle and allegedly threatening the four people inside.

He was arrested on four felony counts of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of minor in consumption of alcohol, said Police Sgt. Dean Welch.

Officers and Sheriff’s deputies responded to Constitution Drive about 2 a.m. Wednesday for the report of a man knocking on an apartment door and announcing he had a gun.

The 16-year-old girl who answered the door said the 15-year-old boy demanded to be let inside and said “what, you don’t think I have a f***ing gun.”

There were two girls, 12 and 15, and a 42-year-old woman also inside, Welch said.

Those inside said they heard a sound they believed to be a gun cocking.

The 15-year-old did not enter the apartment and found out he was at the wrong apartment. He apparently thought it had belonged to someone who he said had stolen something from him.

Officers arrived and found the 15-year-old in the area of the apartment and the gun, a .338 Browning rifle, on the staircase leading to the apartment. The boy said multiple times that he had made a mistake and admitted to approaching the apartment with the rifle, Welch said.

Lummis opens field office in Sundance

SUNDANCE (WNE) – Is Sundance now the smallest city in the nation to host a congressional office? With the opening of U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis’ new digs within Old Stoney, it might just be.

Having a presence in the smaller communities of Wyoming was the plan all along, said Kristin Walker, Chief of Staff for Lummis.

She and State Director Jackie King came to town last week for the grand opening of the office and spent the afternoon meeting the community, playing cornhole and indulging in a spot of roping.

Senators are permitted a certain amount of square footage around the state, Walker said, and Lummis made a decision – based on Wyoming being such a rural state – that she would prefer not to have one or two large offices in the biggest towns.

Instead, she wanted to have a presence within the smaller populations, like Sundance and Afton, and across as much of the state as possible.

Lummis now has outreach offices in seven Wyoming locations: Casper, Cheyenne, Cody, Jackson, Sheridan, Afton and the newly opened office in Sundance.

Council mulls limit to number of dogs for each household

GREYBULL (WNE) — Hoping to close a loophole in town statutes, the Greybull Town Council is considering limiting the number of dogs or cats that can be owned by a person living within town limits.

Council members are just in the discussion phase, with a first reading of new ordinance language tentatively planned for the August meeting.

Police Chief Bill Brenner said the issue surfaced after a resident asked the town's animal control officer how many dogs a person could legally have at one time.

The ACO couldn't provide an answer because current town ordinances say nothing about limits on the number of dogs or cats — just that anyone owning four or more species of any kind must purchase a kennel license from the town.

Administrator/Finance Director Carrie Hunt said she reached out to several municipalities in Wyoming to see what their ordinances say. Only Gillette limits the number of dogs a person can own; the other two, Hudson and Rolling Hills, do not.

After some discussion about using six as the maximum number, council members talked the figure down to four while emphasizing that it wouldn't apply to breeders — at least until their pups are weaned or reach a certain age.

Even if the council sets a limit, anyone who currently has four or more pets would be grandfathered in, said Kent Richins, the town attorney. After those animals die, the owners would need to keep their number of dogs under four.

Brenner said he believes the town needs to set a limit.

"At one time, we had a couple families in Greybull that had 25 dogs in their yard," he said. "It was crazy. We finally got rid of that problem but we don't want it happening again."