Grand Teton speedster reverses course on appealing sentence

JACKSON (WNE) — An Idaho man caught driving 132 mph in Grand Teton National Park in March and sentenced to 90 days in jail is no longer pursuing a federal appeal of his case.

Jessie Perry filed a notice of appeal on July 19, seven days after a federal trial found him guilty of fleeing and attempting to elude police. During the July trial, held remotely, a federal judge issued a sharp rebuke and tougher sentence than the 45 days recommended by the prosecuting attorney.

“This person started drinking early in the morning, made the affirmative decision to drive on public highways and drive at an incredible speed,” U.S. Magistrate Judge R. Michael Shickich said at trial. “It’s beyond belief he didn’t see officers and an incredibly inappropriate form of driving.”

Perry also pleaded guilty to a DUI charge under a pretrial agreement that dropped eight other misdemeanors including the following: reckless driving, failure to display a license plate, having an open alcohol container, speeding, careless operation, having expired temporary license permits, driving with a suspended license and lack of insurance. Rangers described the 37-year-old as pushing other cars off the road on a “busy Sunday” afternoon near Moose as he sped down Highway 89/26/191.

On Oct. 25, Perry asked the court to dismiss his appeal of his sentence after discussing the matter with his attorney and “weighing all the options, according to court documents.

On Oct. 26, U.S. District Judge Alan B. Johnson dismissed the appeal.

Douglas man faces felony charges after standoff with police

DOUGLAS (WNE) — The Douglas man who allegedly held police at bay for 5 1/2 hours across the street from Douglas Middle School on Sept. 26 has been charged with a felony and two misdemeanors.

The case against Roy L. Nixon was bound over from Converse County Circuit Court to state district court Nov. 8, where he will face the three charges.

The most serious charge is threatening to use a drawn deadly weapon, which is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The other two charges are misdemeanors.

According to the police affidavit filed with the court, the standoff at 708 S. Windriver Dr. began with a report of a suicide threat.

While police negotiated with Nixon, they heard gunshots fired inside the residence, they said. The affidavit stated Nixon admitted to the negotiator that he had fired his gun.

On three separate occasions, officers reported Nixon pointing a handgun toward five officers who were gathered south of the house, police said.

During the standoff, Douglas Middle School was locked down and the streets surrounding S. Windriver and the middle school were closed, with traffic diverted to side streets. The school lockdown wasn’t lifted until just before classes were to be released for the day, minutes after Nixon surrendered to police.

Upon searching the residence later, police said they found what appeared to be five bullet holes and five .45 caliber casings near each of the holes.