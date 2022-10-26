Human remains found south of Rawlins

RAWLINS (WNE) — Some hunters’ sighting of a firearm lying in the brush earlier this month lead to the discovery of human remains.

On the morning of Oct. 16, a group of hunters from Wisconsin came across a firearm in the vegetation south of Rawlins. They reported their find to a game warden at the Sandstone Cabin, who contacted the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office.

Upon initial investigation, partial human remains and several items of personal belongings were discovered in the area where the firearm was found, and a primary search was conducted.

A secondary search was conducted on Oct. 20.

This search was completed by the University of Wyoming’s Department of Anthropology, Wyoming State Archaeologist’s Office, Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Carbon County Coroner’s Office, local searchers and a K9 Unit.

More partial human remains and personal belongings were discovered.

At this time, the identity of the remains has not been confirmed. This investigation is ongoing; no further information is currently available.

Man pleads not guilty to attempted first degree murder

AFTON (WNE) — A Star Valley Ranch man who was arrested last month after hiding from police following a domestic incident pleaded not guilty during a court hearing on Monday, October 24.

Lincoln County Attorney Spencer Allred said Jordan Hale, 40, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted first degree murder and aggravated assault.

Following the plea the judge set bail at $1.5 million cash only, which as of October 24 had not been paid. A trial date was also set for March 20.

The charges stem from a domestic incident which took place at Hale’s home on Saturday, September 10.

Police were called to the scene, but Hale had fled before officers arrived.

A three-day search ensued for Hale in the Green Canyon area east of Star Valley Ranch.

Hale eventually turned himself in on Monday, September 12. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Lincoln County Detention Center in Kemmerer.