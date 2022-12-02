Trails Center reopens after brief maintenance issues

The National Historic Trails Interpretive Trails Center is open again after shuttering Wednesday after its heater unexpectedly broke, the Bureau of Land Management announced Thursday.

The Trails Center, located at 1501 N. Poplar Street, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The museum's model railroad display will be around all December. The exhibit, put together annually by the Central Wyoming Model Railroad Association, will be running during museum hours every Thursday through Saturday.

On Dec. 10, the Trails Center will also be hosting its “Holiday on the Homestead” celebration. The event, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will include live performances and other activities for visitors. It's the first time the museum's been able host the celebration in person since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Storm closes parts of Interstate 80

Wintry weather closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie on Friday morning.

Snow and ice also closed Wyoming Highway 487 -- the primary route for travelers heading between Casper and Larmaie.

In both cases, there was no estimated time for the reopening.

Snow fell Friday morning over large parts of Wyoming, with the highest amounts concentrated in the west. Drier weather is expected later this weekend.

Man arrested for shoplifting $7,500 bottle of Scotch

JACKSON (WNE) — Nearly three weeks after a high-dollar shoplifting occurred at a local liquor store, police arrested a 50-year-old Romanian man for felony theft.

Police say Marian Firu shoplifted a $7,449 bottle of Scotch from The Liquor Store on Nov. 1.

They say security footage shows a man concealing the Dalmore 35 Year Scotch in the “crotch area of his pants” as he exited the store.

One of the officers recognized the suspect as a panhandler he had seen earlier that day after police received multiple calls about panhandling around town. The man and a woman seen in the security video had been holding signs looking for donations for a 7-year-old with cancer.

Firu wasn’t located until about 1 p.m. Nov. 21 when one of the Liquor Store employees spotted him panhandling on the corner of West Broadway and Highway 22. According to an affidavit filed in Teton County Circuit Court, the employee recognized Firu from the original incident.

Firu was charged with one count of felony theft. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Lt. Russ Ruschill of the Jackson Police Department said it is “likely” that the premise of Firu’s panhandling request is false but could not confirm that yet as Firu was not responsive to questioning.

Ruschill said the female panhandler has not been located.

According to court documents, Firu will require a Romanian interpreter for court proceedings.

His son posted a $7,500 cash bail, and Firu was released Nov. 23. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 8 at 10:15 a.m. in Teton County Circuit Court.