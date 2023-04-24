Jackson man faints at wheel, drives family off road

JACKSON (WNE) — A Jackson man drove off the road near Teton Village this past Thursday after experiencing a medical emergency that caused him to lose consciousness at the wheel.

Law enforcement received the call at 8:46 p.m. after fellow drivers watched a Dodge Ram veer off the road as it was driving northbound toward Teton Village around milepost one.

The driver, a Jackson man in his early 50s, experienced a “medical issue” and fainted while driving, Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Adam Johnson said. Johnson could not provide more details about what caused the man to lose consciousness.

The man was driving with his two sons at the time the car veered off to the right and came to a stop at a fence, narrowly missing a gas line by about 4 feet, according to Johnson.

“His sons were able to kick into action and help the vehicle as it veered off by getting their dad’s foot off the accelerator,” Johnson said. “We were fortunate they didn’t hit the gas line which would have posed potential for a fire or explosion.”

Johnson was the sole trooper who arrived to aid alongside two Teton County sheriff’s deputies and several ambulances, and fire trucks from Jackson Hole Fire/EMS.

The driver and his sons all declined ambulance transport on the scene, however, the man who fainted was later taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Johnson said he was especially grateful for one thing.

“I’m just grateful they were wearing their seatbelts,” he said. “It’s an example that you never know what can happen.”

High court denies energy companies' appeals in climate suits

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected appeals from oil and gas companies that are fighting lawsuits from state and local governments over whether they can be held responsible for harms resulting from global warming.

The justices handed the companies a setback in their legal fight with city, county and state governments that want the cases to be heard in state courts, where both sides agree the governments stand a better chance of winning large damage awards. The companies want the cases moved to federal courts.

Monday's orders from the high court affected cases from California, Colorado, Hawaii, Maryland, Rhode Island. But more than a dozen similar suits are pending in state courts around the country claiming that oil and gas produced by the companies led to greenhouse gas emissions, which contributed to global climate change and caused harm locally.

In 2021, the justices ruled for the companies in an earlier phase of the case that gave them a second shot at persuading appeals courts to order the cases be heard in the federal judicial system. Appeals courts have so far ruled in favor of the governments.

Among the justices, Brett Kavanaugh voted to have the Supreme Court take up the issue. Justice Samuel Alito did not participate, presumably because he holds investments in energy companies.