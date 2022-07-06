Man arrested after pretending to be undercover cop

GILLETTE (WNE) — A 33-year-old man was arrested after claiming he was an undercover cop at the National 9 Inn at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

A 26-year-old desk clerk reported there was an armed man in the lobby. The suspect told the employee that he was afraid of the “Mexican mafia,” said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. The clerk told dispatch that the man had left a Taurus 9mm on the counter before going into the office.

When deputies arrived, they interviewed the clerk and another witness, who said the suspect told them he was an undercover cop doing a drug buy, and that something bad was about to happen. He told them he was armed with a 9mm, and that he needed backup. The witnesses didn’t feel comfortable and asked him to place his gun on the counter, which he did, Reynolds said.

The suspect had approached another person, a 34-year-old woman, moments earlier while she was alone in a hallway. He told her that he was an undercover cop and that he needed to get her somewhere safe. She went into the lobby, where the witnesses sat her down and told her to stay in the lobby, Reynolds said.

The suspect told the three people to stay in the lobby, and that they needed to lock the doors to the lobby.

The man, who was drunk at the time, was arrested for impersonating a peace officer, which is a misdemeanor, and deputies took his gun and entered it into evidence, Reynolds said.

Guernsey State Park begins reservoir silt run

WHEATLAND (WNE) — The annual Guernsey Reservoir silt run began the evening of July 5, and boat ramps are expected to no longer be usable by July 9, according to information provided by the Bureau of Reclamation.

Due to low water levels at Guernsey State Park during the time period, water recreation opportunities will not be available through July 27, when the reservoir is expected to return to normal.

The Park will remain open as always during the silt run, and visitors can expect much less traffic and neighboring campers.

Guernsey State Park also offers alternative activities, such as hiking, visiting the local CCO-built “Castle” and the Oregon Trail Ruts/Register Cliff.

Those looking to pursue water sports are encouraged to visit Glendo State Park or other venues like Seminoe and Curt Gowdy, which offer a variety of outdoor recreation opportunities ranging from fishing, boating, hiking, mountain biking and others.

The silt run is a yearly operation that provides silt-laden water to Goshen, Gering-Fort Laramie, and Pathfinder irrigation districts under contract with the BOR.

These typically occur after July 4 but can vary on exact date and frequency year to year depending on water levels and needs for irrigation.

Wyoming State Parks apologizes for the inconvenience of the silt run to recreationists. Persons with questions/concerns are asked to please call Cheyenne HQ at 307-777-6323.