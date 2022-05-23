Casper man gets 45-year sentence for child pornography production

A judge has sentenced a Casper man to 45 years in prison for producing child pornography.

Forensic analysis showed Daniel Hendricks, 33, had sexually abused an infant in order to create and distribute child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Wyoming.

U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl sentenced Hendricks on May 10.

The criminal investigation of Hendricks began after Facebook reported he was sharing child pornography on its platform, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. The Wyoming Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force searched his home and devices, leading to the forensic analysis that showed he had been sexually abusing an infant.

Laramie County now has two districts with only one voter

CHEYENNE (WNE) — As of early May, two precincts in Laramie County had only one registered voter in them.

While numbers may change before the primary election on Aug. 16, the anomaly is an on-the-ground representation of challenges facing election officials in Wyoming. It also is a situation that isn’t unique to the county in which the state Capitol sits.

“You take a census block, and there are 35 people in it, but that includes children up to adults. It is possible that you may have one, two or three voters in there, and the rest of the people that are part of that census block are not voters,” explained Mary Lankford with the County Clerks’ Association of Wyoming.

During the post-2020 census redistricting process in the most recent legislative session, lawmakers spent hours discussing “split ballots,” where a precinct boundary is split by redistricting lines, creating the need for a second ballot for that area.

While a precinct with one registered voter in it is not the same as a split ballot, it does call into question that voter’s right to confidentiality.

“It has to do with the protection of that voter’s secret ballot. You generate one voter in an area, and you know how he has voted when you tally votes. It is a big deal when you only have a few people in a district,” Lankford said.

Precincts are determined every two years based on previous voter data, and must be approved by Wyoming’s county commissioners, Lankford said.

On May 4, the Laramie County Board of Commissioners approved a list of 40 precincts, two with only one registered voter – Republicans, in both cases – in them.

Man pleads not guilty to domestic violence, contempt charges

SHERIDAN (WNE) — Darren Tipton, 28, pleaded not guilty to domestic-violence-related and contempt charges before 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips Thursday.

Court documents allege Tipton strangled a household member, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both, and committed domestic battery against the same victim, a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail, a $750 fine or both.

Tipton pleaded not guilty to both charges. The defendant’s three-day trial is scheduled for Oct. 24, with a pretrial conference Sept. 22.

In addition to these criminal allegations, Tipton faces an allegation of indirect criminal contempt from the prosecution.

Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White alleged the defendant had been in “constant communication” with the victim in his case, which White stated was both a violation of Tipton’s bond conditions and an attempt to intimidate the victim due to the volume of calls.

In district court, the state may charge contempt as either a felony or a misdemeanor, and White said she had not yet decided which kind of charge she would pursue in this case. Phillips explained misdemeanor contempt is punishable by up to six months in jail while felony contempt has no set punishment; the court determines what length of sentence to impose.

Tipton pleaded not guilty to the contempt allegations. The matter will likely be set for a one-day bench or jury trial.

“The state has issued its cautionary warning that no contact means no contact,” Phillips reminded Tipton.

