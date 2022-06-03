Conservation groups ask for end to elk feedgrounds

PINEDALE (WNE) — Six conservation groups submitted a 16-page recommendation to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department on Wednesday, requesting the state begin phasing out 22 state-run feedgrounds where elk are artificially fed each winter.

This request was made to “prioritize the health of the Greater Yellowstone region’s wild ungulate herds.”

The Sierra Club, Wyoming Wildlife Advocates, Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance, Yellowstone to Uintas Connection, Gallatin Wildlife Association and Western Watersheds Project were all designated stakeholders and issued the recommendation.

Kaycee Prevedel of Sierra Club Wyoming said Wyoming is the only state in the western U.S. that continues widespread artificial feeding of elk while neighboring states, like Colorado, manage more elk on considerably less public land.

“Wyoming could do the same,” Prevedel said. “At the very least, it is incumbent on Wyoming wildlife managers to investigate how our neighboring intermountain states manage to have robust wild elk numbers without resorting to artificial feeding.”

Erik Molvar of Western Watersheds Project specifically listed the risk of chronic wasting disease, which has steadily progressed across Wyoming in recent years. Conservationists worry artificial feeding in areas near confirmed CWD cases could lead to an epidemic of the fatal neurological disease.

“The faster the State of Wyoming can shut down the feedgrounds, the lower the risk of ‘superspreader’ events that infect the entire Yellowstone herd,” Molvar said. “When CWD reaches critical mass on the feedgrounds, these migratory herds will spread infectious prions far and wide.”

Wright man pleads guilty in $8,700 copper theft

GILLETTE (WNE) — A Wright man who was involved in a dozen copper thefts in southern Campbell County last year has pleaded guilty to four crimes.

Earlier this month, James Cody, 27, pleaded guilty to theft, destruction of property, conspiracy to commit theft and conspiracy to commit destruction of property.

Cody and Hunter Allguer were arrested for a dozen copper thefts that took place from June through November 2021. They both were charged with a number of theft charges in the stealing spree that led to more than $80,000 in damage and more than $8,700 in stolen copper wire.

The first copper theft was reported on June 25, 2021, when a supervisor with Powder River Energy reported a theft about 3 miles south of Wright. About 85 feet of copper wire was stolen from three meter poles, two of which had been cut down by a reciprocating saw. The cost to replace the stolen wire was $206, while the total damage was $10,786, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The most damage was done on Aug. 11, when a theft was reported on Matheson Road. There were several transformer electrical stations that had been shut down but contained “a significant amount of copper wire,” according to court documents. Three transformers were destroyed and about 500 feet of copper wire was stolen. The total damage was $30,622, and the cost to replace the stolen wire was $4,841.

