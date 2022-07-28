Underwood trial halts amidst competency concerns

POWELL (WNE) – The preliminary trial of Joseph Underwood, who is charged with mutilating or disposing of a dead human body to conceal a felony offense, has been delayed.

Underwood also faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, interference with a peace officer and fleeing or attempting to elude police.

During a court appearance in Powell on Thursday, Circuit Court Judge Joey Darrah was concerned about proceeding with a preliminary hearing when the state of Underwood’s competency is unclear.

In 2019, Underwood allegedly disposed of the body of Angela Elizondo, who had been killed in Cheyenne. The body was found outside of Cody. Elizondo’s cause of death was strangulation.

Underwood returned to the scene and attempted to flee when identified. At this time Underwood had a handgun in his possession.

The charges were being brought by District Attorney Bryan Skoric under a precedent in 2015 that could imply competency does not have to be determined before the case is bound to district court.

Underwood’s separate charges for the same crime in Cheyenne were dismissed with prejudice when he was determined unfit to stand trial.

“If he’s not competent, he’s not able to waive or not waive (his right to a preliminary hearing),” Darrah said.

He added that there was also a “concern a constitutional right is going to be undermined here,” in reference to the Sixth Amendment, which guarantees the defendant’s rights.

Darrah also raised concerns that the precedent applied to one felony charge while Underwood is being charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors.

Underwood’s lawyer, Tim Blatt, also questioned the use of the precedent and asked his objection be placed on file.

“It’s my position that a person has a right to competency in all aspects of the hearing,” he said. A hearing on Underwood’s competency is scheduled for Aug. 17. Underwood is currently being held on $500,000 cash only bond.

Gillette man arrested for DUI with kids in the vehicle

SUNDANCE (WNE) — A Gillette man faces a felony charge of driving under the influence while his two minor children were present in the vehicle.

On July 2, a Crook County Sheriff’s Office deputy was stationary on Pine Haven Rd. at around 9.18 p.m. when he observed a vehicle approaching at a higher rate of speed than the posted 20 mph. As the vehicle passed the deputy’s position, it allegedly accelerated to 34 mph and almost drove off the roadway.

The deputy reported that he conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Jesse Campbell.

He allegedly observed that Campbell had bloodshot, watery eyes and a strong smell of alcohol was omitting from inside the vehicle. Campbell allegedly confirmed he had had a few beers around lunchtime.

He agreed to perform a sobriety test, which the deputy reports returned results consistent with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or greater.

Campbell’s two minor children were also present in the vehicle, according to court reports.

Campbell was arrested and consented to a breath test at the Crook County Detention Center, which returned a result of 0.147% blood alcohol level.

He has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol with a child passenger — second offense, a felony with a maximum penalty of five years of incarceration, a $750 fine or both. He has also been charged with a misdemeanor count of abandoning or endangering a child.

Crews responding to forest fire

BUFFALO — Portions of the Bighorn National Forest roughly 14 miles northwest of Buffalo are closed to the public as a 21-acre fire burns in remote terrain.

As of press time Tuesday, portions of the forest nearest the Gem Lake fire are closed, including North Rock Creek Trail 040.

According to the forest's public information officer, Sara Evans-Kirol, 22 fire personnel are working to contain the blaze, including two large Chinook helicopters, a smaller helicopter and the Gila National Forest Helitack crew.

The Blacktooth Wildland Fire Module, the Bighorn National Forest's 10-person initial attack handcrew stationed in Buffalo and the Black Hills Wildland Fire Module established a “spike camp” and are working on the ground to suppress the fire by building containment lines.

Moisture over the weekend helped firefighters, Evans-Kirol said. This is the first major ignition in the Bighorns this summer.

The Gem Lake fire, so-named for its proximity to Gem Lake, ignited on July 14 when a single-engine plane leaving from Powell en route to the Johnson County Airport crashed near Willow Park Reservoir, killing both passengers from Hartwell, Georgia.

U.S. Forest Service firefighters responding to what was a 1-acre fire on July 15 discovered wreckage from the plane crash near the Middle Fork of Rock Creek.

The Gem Lake fire is one of just two in Wyoming, according to InciWeb, the U.S. Forest Service's incident information system. The other is the Monday Creek fire burning in southeast Wyoming's Laramie Mountains.

Evans-Kirol said no structures are currently threatened by the fire.

The Forest Service is updating its InciWeb system periodically. Information is available by searching for the Gem Lake fire.