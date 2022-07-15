Summer lunches in Campbell County total tens of thousands since end of May

GILLETTE (WNE) -- The Campbell County School District continues to feed a large number of its students through its summer meal program, with top numbers in June totaling about 2,700 pickup meals a day, said Bryan Young, director of nutrition services.

To put that number into perspective, Young said the district typically serves about 4,500 meals per day to students during the regular school year. The free meals, which include breakfast and lunch in a pre-made sack, were given out at nine locations starting May 26.

He had about 20 people working the different locations until July and now there are about eight that help pass out the lunches and put them together. Young said the meals include fruits and vegetables, milk, and things like hot or cold sandwiches — meals that are easy to heat up or simply eat cold.

The meals are provided with federal COVID-19 relief money, which was set to end in late June. But Young said he was notified a few weeks ago that the money was extended to last through the end of the summer.

Without COVID relief waivers next year, Young said the lunches will transition back to being paid for through traditional eligibility and federal reimbursements.

“We’ve always had free meals but schools normally have to qualify through area eligibility or more than half (of the students at a school) that qualify for free and reduced meals,” he said. He added that there are some schools in the district who always qualify.

In the upcoming school year, the free lunches to all students provided with federal COVID money will also come to an end, so Young expects more free and reduced applications to start coming in again.

Grand Teton National Park warns of possible rabid bat

JACKSON (WNE) — Beware of bats behaving oddly.

Grand Teton National Park said a group of hikers came across one last weekend that might have been infected with rabies, a viral disease that will kill people if they aren’t treated before symptoms arise.

The hikers were on the Cascade Canyon Trail when they encountered a bat doing something unusual: flying at them in the middle of the day along a trail.

Bats are an important part of the ecosystem, and fewer than 1% of them have rabies, the park said. But those “that act strangely or contact humans are up to 10 times more likely to have rabies.”

Rabies is spread through saliva during a bite, scratch or mucus membrane contact with an infected animal.

“Because bat bites and scratches can be small, any physical contact with a bat is considered a potential exposure,” the park said. “Rabies is very preventable in humans with proper medical care given shortly after an exposure to the rabies virus, but it’s almost always fatal if untreated before symptoms develop.”

Bats are the leading cause of rabies deaths in people in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Grand Teton National Park said visitors who have had physical contact with a bat should clean the site of contact with soap and water and seek medical attention for potential exposure as soon as possible. They should also notify the NPS Office of Public Health by emailing a publichealthprogram@nps.gov.

Visitors who see a bat acting strangely or find a dead bat should not approach or touch the bat and should notify a ranger.