Mountain lion rules come up for new cycle

PINEDALE (WNE) — Just because you don’t see something doesn’t mean it isn’t there. That especially goes for mountain lions, whose elusive and silent natures often keep them hidden from public view.

For Wyoming Game and Fish, mountain lions’ hunting seasons are set on a three-year management cycle, so hunting seasons approved in July for this autumn will carry over for two additional seasons. This next three-year cycle begins on Sept. 1.

Game and Fish uses this three-year cycle to combine and update mortality, conflicts, objectives and harvest data into reports for preseason meetings like the May 16 meetings at the Pinedale Regional Office.

The Wind River Management Unit consists of hunt areas 3, 4, 17, 18 and 28.

“The goal is to sustain mountain lion populations within the core habitat with ‘umbrella guidelines,’” Lander large carnivore biologist Justin Clapp said, with large areas of contiguous habitat across the state. “Mountain lions can be found anyplace in the state.”

The public can submit written comments at www.wgfd.gov through June 3 at 5 p.m. on the proposed hunting season regulations for mountain lions (Chapter 42) and gray wolves (Chapter 47).

The purpose is to gather comments so the Game and Fish Commission can study them before voting on both trophy game hunting seasons at its July 18-20 meeting.

Clapp presented trends for the state and Wind River Management Unit shown with hunting-harvest data rather than individual animal counts. Without seeing any animals but those killed, biologists inspect those for sex, age, lactation status, location, hunter’s selectivity of trophy animals, if outfitted and days hunting.

Togwotee Pass to get more wildlife ambassadors

JACKSON (WNE) — More wildlife ambassadors and cops. That’s part of the plan going forward for managing bear-watching people on Togwotee Pass.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol told the Jackson Hole Daily last week that its officers could start ticketing people who park in the highway right of way, where parking is illegal, rather than in pullouts, where it’s allowed.

Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr added his forces to that plan Thursday. He told the Daily that his officers will also start patrolling the pass over Memorial Day weekend.

Parking illegally on the shoulder could run violators up to a $250 fine, Carr said.

And Friends of the Bridger-Teton, the nonprofit auxiliary for the Bridger-Teton National Forest that recently received $1 million from the Jackson Hole Travel and Tourism Board to educate visitors, said it is looking to hire a fourth wildlife ambassador to help manage the fracas.

“This has already been a very busy summer, and it’s not even summer yet,” said Scott Kosiba, executive director of Friends of the Bridger-Teton.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol, Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Bridger-Teton and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have all established a presence on Togwotee Pass, with Game and Fish officials hazing roadside bears that dwell there as needed.

At issue is a highway with a 55 mph speed limit, a family of bears that frequents it, and gaggles of wildlife photographers and watchers who visit, aiming to catch a glimpse of grizzly 863, known colloquially as Felicia, and her cubs.

The confluence of the three factors has wildlife officials, land managers and law enforcement officials worried about the safety of people and bears.

