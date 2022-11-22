Hogadon Basin Ski Area opens Dec. 2

Hogadon Basin Ski Area is set to open next week.

Casper's municipal ski area will open at 9 a.m. on Dec. 2 with the Boomerang run, the city said in an announcement. Night skiing will run until 8 p.m. that night.

While central Wyoming hasn't received much snow yet, Hogadon staff have been making snow since late October. More snow is expected soon.

Boomerang will be the only run open initially.

“It’s our most popular and largest intermediate run, so everyone will be going down Boomerang until we get more snow,” Hogadon's Kristin Hazelton said in a statement.

Normal hours for the ski area will be Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Night skiing is available from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Season passes are available at a discount through November.

Powell man attacks cousin with meat shredder

CODY (WNE) — A Powell man was charged with aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon on Nov. 11 after he allegedly attacked his cousin with a meat shredder, causing multiple face and head lacerations.

In addition to the felony charge, Elias H. Antelope, 32, was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

On Nov. 11, a little after midnight, Antelope’s father requested a welfare check on his son who, according to the affidavit, already had a warrant out for his arrest from Park County.

Officers from the Powell Police Department located Antelope at his mother’s house.

Antelope’s cousin answered the door, covered in scratches on his face, the affidavit said.

The police arrested Antelope because of the warrant.

“While cuffing Antelope I observed that he had copious amounts of dried blood all over the black long sleeve shirt he was wearing, “ Sgt. Phillip Alquist of the PPD wrote in the affidavit. While searching Antelope, officers found a barbecue meat shredder and a marijuana pipe, the affidavit said.

“There was an excessive amount of dried blood on the shredder,” Alquist wrote in the affidavit.

Antelope told the police he had gotten into a fight with his cousin, stating it was a disagreement and that it was “nothing really. We were just drunk,” the affidavit said.

When officers showed Antelope’s cousin the meat shredder, he said, “that’s what he hit me with,” but added that he didn’t want to press charges.

Alquist observed cuts in the cousin’s scalp and staples in some areas to close up the lacerations, the affidavit said. The cousin said he went to the hospital roughly 30 minutes after the altercation because “he thought he was going to bleed out.”

As of Nov. 21, Antelope had not posted the $10,000 cash bond and remained an inmate in the Park County Detention Center.