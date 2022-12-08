Cody couple faces child endangerment charges

CODY (WNE) — A Cody couple was charged with allegedly endangering the welfare of a child on Nov. 16 after Cody Police Officers found meth in their car and home.

Nathan Kittle, 34, and Claire Bowler, 35, were stopped outside of a Cody elementary school after CPD Officer Blake Stinson learned Kittle had been driving his child to school late every day and Kittle had a suspended driver’s license.

When Stinson asked Kittle about his driver’s license, Kittle admitted it had been suspended. He also told officers that his girlfriend, Bowler, was dying, and he needed to drive her to the hospital.

Stinson called an ambulance, the affidavit said. He detected the scent of marijuana in the car. He further noted that both Kittle and Bowler looked in poor health and appeared to have used methamphetamine.

While Bowler was transported to the hospital, Kittle was arrested.

He was charged with one count of endangering a child by allowing the child to remain in a dwelling or vehicle where meth was possessed, stored or ingested, and one count of possessing a controlled substance, methamphetamine.

During a search of Kittle’s vehicle, Stinson found a kit with several syringes, a metal spoon, Q-Tip heads and two ziplock bags with 2.65 grams of meth.

Stinson later got a search warrant for Kittle and Bowler’s residence and found drug paraphernalia and a container containing crystalline white powder.

Bowler tested positive for amphetamine, meth and buprenophrine and “came very close to dying” on Nov. 16, Stinson wrote.

She was subsequently arrested and charged with one count of endangering a child by allowing said child to remain in a dwelling or vehicle where meth is possessed, stored or ingested. She was also charged with one count of possessing a controlled substance, methamphetamine.

Both Bowler and Kittle were given a $10,000 bond each. As of Nov. 30, both remained in the Park County Detention Center.

Sheridan students win We the People state championship

SHERIDAN (WNE) — A select group of Sheridan High School students punched their ticket to Washington, D.C., Tuesday, as the We the People team once again earned the state championship while in Cheyenne.

This is the eighth time SHS has taken home gold from the competition in the last nine years.

This year, the district and state competitions were held back to back. The top six at district advanced to state, which included Sheridan High School. After that, Sheridan students eased into the state title.

That ease while on the main stage, however, came with hours of practice and preparation by the students ahead of the trip south.

"Every day you're at least spending an hour looking at the news, going over what you know and making sure you're retaining all the knowledge you can," SHS junior Alli Ligocki said.

The legacy of success Sheridan High School students bring to the competition each year is a product of the efforts put in by the competing students and those who came before them.

"We have a lot of students whose siblings did the program before," We the People sponsor and high school teacher Michael Thomas said.

Additionally, Thomas said former students involved in We the People serve as mentors to the current year's students. Students can only compete once in We the People, so having mentors with previous experience proves beneficial.

The national competition will be held in Washington, D.C., April 22-24, 2023.

Students cover partial costs to the trip, and the rest is fundraised through community efforts.

For more information on how to support the We the People group traveling to nationals, contact Michael Thomas at michael.thomas@scsd2.com.