Teen stabbed outside Cheyenne high school

A teenager was stabbed outside of a Cheyenne high school on Friday night, police there said.

The 16-year-old victim sustained multiple stab wounds and was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, police said in a Saturday statement.

The stabbing took place at about 11 p.m. Friday at South High School. A preliminary investigation indicated that a physical altercation took place near the front entrance.

A suspect has not been identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheyenne police Det. Pendleton at (307) 633-6666.

School resource officers are involved in the investigation and can be contacted regarding concerns or tips, police said.

Yellowstone answers foul play question about foot investigation

JACKSON (WNE) — Yellowstone National Park officials say we’ll probably never learn what happened to Il Hun Ro, the 70-year-old Los Angeles man whose foot was found floating in a park hot spring this past August.

“Because this incident was unwitnessed, we’ll likely never know the exact course of events,” Linda Veress, a public information specialist for the park, told the Jackson Hole Daily on Tuesday. “However, there are no signs of foul play or circumstances that would lead us to believe this involved more than just the individual.”

Three days after finding the foot, park officials issued a statement saying they suspected that no foul play was involved in Ro’s disappearance and death.

The Daily had asked Veress about how officials determined that there was no foul play.

The investigative report released Tuesday via a Freedom of Information Act request offered no evidence or explanation about how park officials reached that conclusion.

Until now, park officials have also said little about how they did so.

The 36-page report notes that Ro’s family was contacted, and a family member provided a DNA sample to help identify his remains.

But the document doesn’t say much else about interactions with the family, including whether they were able to shed light on Ro’s travel plans or his state of mind. Law enforcement officers searched for but didn’t find evidence of a suicide note.

Proposed abortion intervenors appeal Teton County’s denial

JACKSON (WNE) — Three anti-abortion advocates have appealed the decision of a Teton County judge not to let them assist in defending Wyoming’s law criminalizing abortions.

The seven-page appeal, which was filed last Thursday in Teton County District Court, seeks to overturn District Court Judge Melissa Owens’ Nov. 30 order denying the parties’ motion to intervene.

The proposed intervenors are state Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody; state Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett; and Right to Life of Wyoming. Rodriguez-Williams and Neiman sponsored the bill, signed into law in March, that triggered a ban on most abortions when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in June. The law allows narrow exceptions for rape, incest or physical risk to the mother’s life.

In their request filed Aug. 16, the parties provided three reasons why they should be allowed to intervene: The legislators have a protectable interest in enacting legislation that regulates the medical profession; they were themselves involved in sponsoring the bill; and they personally support enactment of their legislation.

In her November order, Owens weighed whether the interests of the three abortion opponents rose to the level of a “significantly protectable interest.” She found that they did not.

The notice of appeal does not automatically halt the larger case from continuing in Teton County District Court. Follow-up filings are expected to determine whether the case will be paused, pending the appeal ruling.

Abortions up until viability, between 22 and 24 weeks, remain legal in Wyoming for now, while the case continues to play out in Teton County District Court.