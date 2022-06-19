Grand Teton grizzly ‘Blondie’ loses cubs

JACKSON (WNE) — Grizzly 793, known as “Blondie” by wildlife watchers, has lost her three cubs born this year.

That’s according to Grand Teton National Park, which confirmed rumors that had been circulating on social media for days. Justin Schwabedissen, the park’s bear management specialist, said Thursday that officials saw the 15-year-old bear and her offspring the night of June 10 in the dark near Pilgrim Flats. But the following morning, park officials started receiving reports of a grizzly fitting 793’s description that no longer had cubs.

Schwabedissen said that 45% of cubs less than a year old — known as “cubs of the year” — die and that depredation by a male grizzly is a “common” cause of mortality.

He and Grand Teton chief of staff Jeremy Barnum suspected that a male grizzly had gotten to 793’s cubs as well, having seen one in the Pilgrim Flats area the night of June 10.

Grizzly bears are territorial, and males see grizzly cubs as potential threats or competition, Barnum said.

“As we see grizzlies in the park expanding into what was their traditional habitat, bears are going to bump up against each other,” he said. “This is their natural way [to] address their territorial competition.”

Blondie, Schwabedissen said, has had four litters of cubs. She has lost three of them so far.

Gillette schools OK girls wrestling

GILLETTE (WNE) — The Campbell County School District has added girls wrestling as an official school sport for the upcoming school year.

School board members voted unanimously Tuesday to make the girls wrestling program official at Campbell County High School and Thunder Basin High School.

Girls have been allowed to participate in high school wrestling for some time, but they have had to compete with and against boys. The new program will create a division specifically for girls to compete against one another, although they will continue to be part of the wrestling team with boys, similar to sports like track and cross country, said Alex Ayers, district superintendent.

Ayers said the high school athletic directors, who were not at the meeting Tuesday, supported adding the new program.

“I will tell you that the cost of doing that will be relatively small,” Ayers said.

The Wyoming High School Activities Association Board of Directors approved girls wrestling as a sanctioned school sport in April. The winter sport will take place alongside the boys wrestling season in its inaugural 2022-23 school year.

Ayers said other districts in the state have added the girls wrestling program and that there’s excitement for the additional opportunities the new classification provides.

“I think there are some girls that would be interested — I know there are — that don’t want to wrestle against boys,” Ayers said. “That will be the group of people that will be very interested in this new sport.”

