In their own words: State House 42

Ed Wright (Republican)

Finally, with no relief in sight for the current pandemic, my experience as a prior hospital board member and chairman will set me aside from my opponents as we strive to recover from the pandemic and adjust to the new normal.

There will be no easy solution for Wyoming’s dramatic decline in revenue. To craft a balanced state budget, our elected leaders will need to consider multiple solutions. Those will include: use of our state’s savings and reserves; reviewing current tax exemptions; expanding our state tax base; and finally reducing our state’s expenses and footprint. My eight years of experience as a state agency director and seventeen years as a school business manager will prove useful as our state leaders address this issue. In the 1970s both Texas and Wyoming received approximately 80% of their revenue from extractive energy. Today, Texas is about 27% while Wyoming is still at about 80%. If Texas can find a way to diversify their tax base, so can Wyoming.