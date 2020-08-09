In their own words: State House 42

Ed Wright (Republican)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
With over 30 years of experience as a teacher, principal, associate superintendent and adjunct professor, I am uniquely prepared to join in the discussion of how to manage costs in K-12 education while protecting classroom teachers and student learning.
Finally, with no relief in sight for the current pandemic, my experience as a prior hospital board member and chairman will set me aside from my opponents as we strive to recover from the pandemic and adjust to the new normal.
The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?
There will be no easy solution for Wyoming’s dramatic decline in revenue. To craft a balanced state budget, our elected leaders will need to consider multiple solutions. Those will include: use of our state’s savings and reserves; reviewing current tax exemptions; expanding our state tax base; and finally reducing our state’s expenses and footprint. My eight years of experience as a state agency director and seventeen years as a school business manager will prove useful as our state leaders address this issue. In the 1970s both Texas and Wyoming received approximately 80% of their revenue from extractive energy. Today, Texas is about 27% while Wyoming is still at about 80%. If Texas can find a way to diversify their tax base, so can Wyoming.
Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?
There is always benefit in reviewing what other states are doing and in seeking best practices. And I would support reviewing reforms of other state legislatures. That said, I would not rush to the conclusion that Wyoming has the same problems or needs the same solutions as other states. As a member of the Wyoming Parole Board (appointed by Governor Mead), I have tremendous respect and confidence in Wyoming law enforcement officials.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!