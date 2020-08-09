In their own words: State House 57

Chuck Gray (Republican)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I’ve worked diligently to advance responsible, transparent government and to advance our economy in Wyoming. When I entered the legislature, the Attorney General had been refusing to protect our export rights guaranteed in the Constitution. Radical leftists on the West Coast have been trying to block Wyoming’s coal and natural gas exports to great detriment to jobs and our economy. I responded to the lack of action by the Attorney General in protecting our export rights by introducing HB251. This bill created a procedure for the legislature to pursue litigation against West Coast states when the Attorney General refuses to do so. The bill passed the legislature and after over five years of the Attorney General stalling on this issue, action was finally taken in early 2020.
This common-sense leadership and long-term thinking is needed to advance our economy, especially with the challenges presented today.
I’ve followed through on my commitment to listen to the people of House District 57. That’s why I’ve held seven in-person and virtual townhalls during the last two years, and I’m committed to continuing these townhalls.
The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?
I’m strongly opposed to the insider-driven tax increase agenda. Out-of-touch politicians bringing these tax increases have refused to face the facts regarding waste in state government.
The current deficit is a product of the insider strategy of growing the General Fund spending unsustainably during boom periods.
An efficiency report prepared in 2018 identified over $250 million in spending reductions by making government more efficient. That study has been largely ignored by insiders.
I’ve introduced a Constitutional amendment called the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights that will cap the growth in out of control government spending. We also need to have full fiscal transparency. Combining the $250 million in government spending reductions (from the efficiency report) with a cap on government spending is a strategy that will fix the deficit without harming essential government services.
Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?
I strongly oppose the radical Left’s attempts to defund the police.
To address isolated problems, we can fix these issues by working together. But defunding the police is dangerous and wrong.
I ask for the chance to continue to represent House District 57. Please contact me anytime at 251-1372 or chuckgray@grayforhouse.com. I work for you and will continue to listen.
Jane Ifland (Democrat)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I have succeeded in high stakes corporate settings and as a breakfast waitress at the Country Kitchen. I owned my own business for more than 30 years. I can see issues from a variety of viewpoints. My BA is in experimental psychology, and I have formal training in sales and management. Perhaps most important in this situation, I have a proven knack for problem-solving. On these attributes, I built a successful career in media, marketing and related fields. Along with my professional career, I have been a community organizer and activist since my teens. I have served on the boards of a large, diverse media corporation and innumerable community organizations, including The Nic and The Senior Center. I am retired and no longer have any family obligations. Except for my mortgage and debts of gratitude, I don’t owe anyone anything. Leading and representing the people of House District 57 will be my full-time job and I have no ambition for higher office. I am well-prepared to help state government respond more effectively to the people of House District 57, and I respectfully ask for your vote.
The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?
The state budget shortfall should be addressed by adjusting the revenue stream, not by further cuts. I agree with certain of my Republican friends that we should look at taxing individual annual incomes over $500,000, and asking big corporations to pay their fair share. I would not support extending sales taxes to critical goods such as food and medicine, and I am leery of burdening small service businesses with collecting and reporting sales taxes. I am concerned about the proposed acquisition of Occidental Petroleum land because I do not see that it can provide the immediate return on investment available through, for example, corporate equity holdings. By contrast, I do not support any sale of state lands.
Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?
With regard to possible legislative action on police reform: we need a full and open public discussion before any action is taken. Each individual legislator should proactively seek the input of the broadest possible range of perspectives on the provision of community services through the law enforcement and justice system in his or her district. It’s clear that our mental health services, for example, are not adequate, and also that some aspects of our legal code are antiquated. Why do we not outlaw domestic menacing? Why are certain forms of evidence tampering legal?
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!