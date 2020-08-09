In their own words: State House 57

Jane Ifland (Democrat)

I have succeeded in high stakes corporate settings and as a breakfast waitress at the Country Kitchen. I owned my own business for more than 30 years. I can see issues from a variety of viewpoints. My BA is in experimental psychology, and I have formal training in sales and management. Perhaps most important in this situation, I have a proven knack for problem-solving. On these attributes, I built a successful career in media, marketing and related fields. Along with my professional career, I have been a community organizer and activist since my teens. I have served on the boards of a large, diverse media corporation and innumerable community organizations, including The Nic and The Senior Center. I am retired and no longer have any family obligations. Except for my mortgage and debts of gratitude, I don’t owe anyone anything. Leading and representing the people of House District 57 will be my full-time job and I have no ambition for higher office. I am well-prepared to help state government respond more effectively to the people of House District 57, and I respectfully ask for your vote.