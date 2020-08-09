In their own words: State Senate 2

Brian Boner (Republican)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
As a sixth-generation Wyoming rancher who assists in the development of oil, gas and wind resources, I have first-hand experience with important sectors of our economy. My experience in the private sector and as a nuclear missile crew commander in the Air Force has taught me to make challenging decisions in resource-constrained environments. This skill set has served me well during my five years in the Wyoming Senate and will be even more important moving forward. I am not afraid to take on challenging issues such as undisciplined spending at the University of Wyoming or the job-killing resource management practices of federal agencies. More importantly, I have successfully advocated for job creators when these powerful organizations pursue objectives contrary to the interests of the vast majority of Wyomingites.
The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?
We must continue reevaluating the level of involvement our state government has exhibited in local decisions. Doing so will reduce administrative costs and allow for revenue decisions which are the best fit for our diverse communities. As Wyoming was blessed with massive revenues due to mineral extraction in relatively small areas, the legislature made the decision to redistribute those funds throughout the state. As some of those resources decline, it is appropriate to return decision making to more local levels.
The greatest opportunity in this regard is K-12 education. Our educators have done an extraordinary job performing in an overly bureaucratic statewide school system — it is past time to put their needs before ideologically-driven policies. Any system of government which has wealth redistribution as its primary objective will be inherently wasteful and our statewide school system is a prime example. While the micromanagement of our schools by the legislature may be beneficial for well-connected politicians and lobbyists, it doesn’t adequately serve Wyoming students.
Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?
Any instance of the liberties guaranteed in our constitution not being extended to every Wyomingite must be remedied quickly. I am willing to work with law enforcement to ensure accountability for the small number of individuals who do not live up to their professional standards.
