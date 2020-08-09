In their own words: State Senate 2

Brian Boner (Republican)

As a sixth-generation Wyoming rancher who assists in the development of oil, gas and wind resources, I have first-hand experience with important sectors of our economy. My experience in the private sector and as a nuclear missile crew commander in the Air Force has taught me to make challenging decisions in resource-constrained environments. This skill set has served me well during my five years in the Wyoming Senate and will be even more important moving forward. I am not afraid to take on challenging issues such as undisciplined spending at the University of Wyoming or the job-killing resource management practices of federal agencies. More importantly, I have successfully advocated for job creators when these powerful organizations pursue objectives contrary to the interests of the vast majority of Wyomingites.