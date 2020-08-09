In their own words: State Senate 20

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Roland Luehne (Republican)

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

I am a very good listener and have worked 45 years in my family business. During this time I have listened to the issues of farmers, ranchers, business owners and tourists. Also, I want to prevent others from what I am going through, where the state government is trying to take my family business without compensation or regard for all we have invested over the last 45 years. I have been building my businesses and properties for the betterment of my community for decades.

The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?

The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline? I am not in favor of any tax increase. Over the past fifteen years, with our income surplus, our government has become too large and has been overspending; cuts must be made. I would be in favor of cutting wasteful spending that does not help the people of Wyoming prosper.

Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?

Absolutely not. We rely heavily upon our law enforcement in this state and they are loved by most of our community for their protection and their service.

