In their own words: State Senate 28

Jim Anderson (Republican)

I am the best candidate because I am a lifelong resident of Wyoming and was a leader in a statewide heavy industries company for 40 years. I have been the leader of the Republican county party, the Chamber of Commerce, the United Way and the Camplex board, I have worked in the construction industry, ag industry and the restaurant business. I am also a U.S. Army veteran of Vietnam 69/70. I have owned property in 4 Wyoming counties. I graduated from Casper College with a business degree. My experience includes 2 years each on the following Senate committees: Labor and Health, Travel and Recreation and Revenue. I have served 8 years in the Wyoming Senate and have risen to the Chair of the Minerals, Banking and Economic Development committee, which I will continue if elected. I am a strong dedicated decisive and loyal senator and am honored to serve my district constituents and all of Wyoming’s good citizens.

The $1.5 billion drop in revenue should be addressed with a combination of cuts and new revenue and use of our $1.2 billion in savings. The biggest appropriations are K-12 education and health. Health has already taken a large cut but we will have to cut it more. K-12 block grant funding has not been cut yet and is the biggest cost to the state ($1.9 billion). We will have to look seriously at cutting health and K-12 in the next session. The junior colleges and the University of Wyoming will also see some cuts and they have already suffered cuts. We will have to cut the capital construction funding in the state, we did not fund this in the last regular session and won’t be able to in the near future. The new revenue will come from a multitude of areas but the biggest should be a 2% increase to state sales taxes; this is the most fair tax and it produces the most revenue for the state, counties and cities. If we cut $400M out of the K-12 block grant budget (leaving a $1.5 billion block grant) and $200M out of the health budget and $100M out of other budgets, then added $250M by a 2% sales tax, we would only need about $250M out of the rainy day savings account to balance the budget. We all know the Joint Appropriations Committee is already working on a plan to balance the budget.