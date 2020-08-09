In their own words: State Senate 28

Jim Anderson (Republican)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I am the best candidate because I am a lifelong resident of Wyoming and was a leader in a statewide heavy industries company for 40 years. I have been the leader of the Republican county party, the Chamber of Commerce, the United Way and the Camplex board, I have worked in the construction industry, ag industry and the restaurant business. I am also a U.S. Army veteran of Vietnam 69/70. I have owned property in 4 Wyoming counties. I graduated from Casper College with a business degree. My experience includes 2 years each on the following Senate committees: Labor and Health, Travel and Recreation and Revenue. I have served 8 years in the Wyoming Senate and have risen to the Chair of the Minerals, Banking and Economic Development committee, which I will continue if elected. I am a strong dedicated decisive and loyal senator and am honored to serve my district constituents and all of Wyoming’s good citizens.
The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?
The $1.5 billion drop in revenue should be addressed with a combination of cuts and new revenue and use of our $1.2 billion in savings. The biggest appropriations are K-12 education and health. Health has already taken a large cut but we will have to cut it more. K-12 block grant funding has not been cut yet and is the biggest cost to the state ($1.9 billion). We will have to look seriously at cutting health and K-12 in the next session. The junior colleges and the University of Wyoming will also see some cuts and they have already suffered cuts. We will have to cut the capital construction funding in the state, we did not fund this in the last regular session and won’t be able to in the near future. The new revenue will come from a multitude of areas but the biggest should be a 2% increase to state sales taxes; this is the most fair tax and it produces the most revenue for the state, counties and cities. If we cut $400M out of the K-12 block grant budget (leaving a $1.5 billion block grant) and $200M out of the health budget and $100M out of other budgets, then added $250M by a 2% sales tax, we would only need about $250M out of the rainy day savings account to balance the budget. We all know the Joint Appropriations Committee is already working on a plan to balance the budget.
Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?
The state needs to address police reform by supporting all the good policemen in our state and improving their budgets for better training, equipment and wages. We rely heavily on all law enforcement in this sparsely-populated state and need to continue to appreciate the great job they do day and night.
Ryan Jackson (Republican)
I was born and raised in Casper but I have had the opportunity to gain education and experience in medicine, business administration and education. As we work on solutions to the problems our state and country are facing over the next few years, we need to have people who understand the technical details of complex issues or we will be stuck in a rut waiting for others to take action.
I know business.
I know healthcare.
I know education.
I know how to save the economy without raising taxes. A state bank using Wyoming’s substantial investment portfolio to guarantee low interest loans for new and existing businesses would diversify the economy using the age old principles of capitalism. A 10 billion dollar infusion of liquidity would fire up the engines of entrepreneurship, enabling the Wyoming economy to take off. Furthermore, the transfer of management over the public lands from the federal government would put millions into Wyoming’s economy and would finally make Wyoming sovereign over her lands and be in compliance with the United States Constitution.
This is a complex issue, which will take time for all of us to work together to come up with the best solution.
We shouldn’t cut essential programs which would leave our citizens without access to essential programs such as mental health or education, but we have to find a way to trim the budget while preserving the most important services. I believe that each organization should do a thorough, and thoughtful, review of what they must have and what may be less essential. Some organizations may find that some of the less essential things may even be in their upper administrative positions and they will have to decide if it is better to transition to a leaner bureaucracy rather than to place the burden on the workers.
Only after we have trimmed excess in the upper levels can we consider placing the burden on the hardworking people of this state through downsizing or taxes.
Wyoming is the Equality State and we have some of the best law enforcement in the country to help us maintain our high quality of life and the equality with which we identify our state. We expect our police officers to uphold the laws, especially among themselves. If our police officers will work together to keep any bad seeds from taking root among their own, then we have no reason to interfere with them as they keep our communities safe.
