In their own words: State Senate 30

Charles Schoenwolf (Republican)

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

First, I'd like to start by thanking Senator Scott for his 40 years of sacrifice and dedication in serving the people of Wyoming, over his journey he made many positive contributions as a senator and a philanthropist in our community and to the people of Wyoming. Although, today I do believe that my views, ideas and opinions are more in line with the Republican platform and will serve our constituents resulting in better outcomes. Therefore, I respectfully ask for your vote in the Republican primary August 18, 2020.

The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?

I will not vote to approve any tax increases. There will be many, many tough decisions to make about cuts and those will be made solely in the best interest and with the collaboration of my constituents' interests at home.

Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?

The relationship between state and local government is an important one, keeping local governments strong and independent should be the primary goal of state legislatures. Wyoming towns are tough and capable of managing their police departments. When control is passed up to a state or federal level, often times the community suffers. The legislature's only goal, if called upon, should be to restore confidence in decision makers at the local level. I pray for everyone to stay safe, God bless and let's get Wyoming back to work.

