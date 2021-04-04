Inmate sentenced to life in drug racketeering gang case

BOISE, Idaho — A leader of a white supremacist prison gang in Idaho has been sentenced to life in prison on racketeering and other charges, authorities said.

Idaho's Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez Jr. said Thursday that Harlan Hale, 55, will serve the federal prison time after he completes other prison sentences from separate cases in Idaho and Wyoming.

Prosecutors said Hale and nine other members of the Aryan Knights participated in a conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and used violence when drug debts went unpaid.

“The life sentence imposed on this defendant recognizes the devastating effects that prison gangs, and especially white supremacist prison gangs, have on the rehabilitative mission of correctional institutions and individual inmates who sincerely hope to use their period of incarceration to successfully reenter society,” Gonzalez said in a prepared statement.

Hale has an extensive criminal record including convictions for attempted murder, robbery and escape. He's already serving a sentence of 25 years to life in Idaho state prison. He also has a pending 32-year sentence out of Wyoming in connection with a car hijacking conviction.