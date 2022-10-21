Introducing the 2022 Wyoming General Election

This voter guide provides information on the 2022 general election, proposed constitutional amendments, judges standing for retention, local tax renewals, and candidates for office. Election laws are specific and detailed. Where you live determines what’s on your ballot. Planning makes voting easier. If you have questions, go to the Secretary of State’s web page or call your county clerk.

Changes this year

This is the first general election after the 2020 census and redistricting. Your polling place and your precinct may have changed. Your county clerk mailed you a notice in the early summer if that happened. You can also go to the Secretary of State’s web page where you can find your polling place and see a sample ballot (https://sos.wyo.gov/Elections/PollPlace). A new law requires voters to show a valid I.D. to vote. Find the list of acceptable IDs: https://sos.wyo.gov/Elections/State/RegisteringToVote.aspx .

Unchanged this year

Some election laws have not changed: You are still registered if you voted in the 2020 General Election. If you moved, changed your name, wish to change your party affiliation or didn't vote in 2020, you will need to reregister. If your address is incomplete, reregister. You will have to fill out a form, show your ID, and have the registration notarized. Plan on that taking some time on Election Day or reregister before Election Day—you could vote early at the same time.

Military and overseas citizens

Here is information specifically for members of the military and citizen overseas: https://sos.wyo.gov/Elections/MOVE_Overview.aspx You know how fast the mail is between your home county and your deployment.

Plan how to vote

Your county website has sample ballots by precinct on them. Access varies by county. You may key in your address or put in your precinct. You can look at the races, measures, and judges up for retention, if any, and have time to think about who and how you wish to vote. That speeds up your voting on the day.

Planning when you’ll vote makes voting less stressful. You have several options:

• People can register by mail by downloading the form, providing a copy of the required identification, and having the application notarized.

• You can vote absentee by downloading and filling out the ballot request form from the Secretary of State’s website or calling your clerk’s office.

• People can register and vote in person at the same time both before and on General Election Day.

Plan when to vote

You can vote early at your election office or wait until Nov. 8 and vote when the polls are open: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Some counties will have vote centers; others have polling places. Again use the Secretary of State’s webpage, call your clerk, or refer to Vote411, LWV’s web site.

Ask your boss about having time to vote. Depending on the time of day, there may be a line — 7 a.m., 12 noon, 1 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. can be crowded times. Can you leave work in the middle of the morning or afternoon? Come in late or leave early? If you’re in line at 7 p.m., you can vote.

If you have mobility, dexterity, or sight problems, there are special voting machines for you. Handicapped parking is available outside polling places and the courthouse if you vote early. Curbside voting is also possible. Call your clerk’s office and plan what you want to do. A friend or family member may accompany you if you want assistance. Two judges of alternate parties can help you. Your employer or union representative cannot.

Write-ins

You can write in a person’s name on a blank underneath the office. Print legibly and spell the name correctly. Be sure to fill in the oval next to that name. You can see a write-ins report after the election.

Election workers and poll watchers

Members of the community volunteer to serve as election judges. They are appointed and trained election officials. Their pay is minimal, their day is long. Both political parties may identify poll watchers who observe during the day and report back. They are not election officials and have no authority.

Last reminders

Remember your ID. Black pens will be provided if necessary. Fill in the oval completely by your candidates’ names. This guide helps you decide who you’ll vote for. Use a sample ballot or make notes as you read and take the notes with you to vote. Plan on voting taking longer than you hope. Enjoy seeing your neighbors.

The surveys

The Wyoming League of Women Voter s surveyed 137 candidate for six state-wide offices and 78 legislative offices. The Casper League surveyed 77 candidates for 20 offices. Their responses follow. LWV does not confirm the accuracy of candidates’ answers. The League uses Vote411 software to survey candidates, track responses, and provide information to voters. Go to Vote411.org and type in your address. You don’t need to select your party for the general. You will get a list of the offices and candidates in your precinct, local and state-wide measures, and judges up for retention. You can compare two candidates side by side.

League members volunteered to write the questions, wanting to cover a variety of issues, giving the same opportunities to all candidates at no cost to them, and showing no favoritism. All candidates for an office received the same questions; all candidates were asked about their qualifications for office. There was a limit of 750 spaces for each question. Each office begins with brief information about term of office, salary, and qualifications if any.

The first surveys were emailed based on information from the Secretary of State’s or Natrona County Clerk’s list of filed candidates. They received background information, a list of questions, and a unique link, so they could input additional contact information, answer the questions online, and post a photograph. Candidates could also reply to an email if they wanted to avoid the online option. Candidates who did not supply an email address were not surveyed. The deadline for response for the printed guide was 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20. Late responses will be available on Vote411.org, but not in the paper.

Candidates give up their privacy and free time. They are inundated with demands, invitations, and surveys. They have to attend meetings, speak in public, travel. Campaigning can be expensive and exhausting. Winning is not guaranteed. Compensation may not equal the time, energy, and hope invested. Yet these people seek your vote and want to serve. This is democracy in action. Thank you to all the candidates who put their names forward and stepped up to represent us in a government of the people, by the people, and for the people.

About the League of Women Voters

The LWV is a nonpartisan grassroots organization with the mission of empowering voters and defending democracy. The League does not support candidates or political parties. It does take positions on issues after study and discussion, but does not survey candidates based on its positions. It is organized and active at national, state, and local levels. Educating voters is a primary goal. In addition to this guide, you will find videos of forums on League Facebook pages, YouTube channels, and Vote411. Local Leagues in Casper, Cheyenne, and Laramie surveyed local candidates and results are on Vote411. Fremont County did a separate survey which will be mailed to all county residents.

Suffragists founded the LWV just before the 19th Amendment was ratified in 1920, so that women could be informed as they exercised their right to vote. League membership is open to all people age 16 and up. Further information is available at wyominglwv.org and lwv.org.