It's election season. What do you want to know?

So few presidential candidates come to Wyoming that you can nearly count their recent visits on one hand. In 2008, both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton visited Casper as they competed in an incredibly tight race. I covered a Fred Thompson visit that same year as the former "Law and Order" actor sought the Republican nomination. More recently, Ted Cruz and Bernie Sanders visited Wyoming during the lead-up to the 2016 primaries.

The reason for the relative dearth of visits is obvious: Wyoming offers few delegates and, politically speaking, is pretty monolithic.

The lack of presidential attention has its benefits. There are fewer political ads on television and less political strife bleeding into everyday life. But perhaps most importantly, it means there is more attention devoted to the political offices that most directly affect us: city council, county commission, school board and the Wyoming Legislature.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

I tend to get a lot of feedback about how we cover federal politics, but much less so on the reporting we do on schools, cities, counties and state government. This is a little surprising, since we devote much more of our reporting to the politics that exists within Wyoming's borders.