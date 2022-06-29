Jackson Hole Airport open with new runway, security and parking fees

JACKSON (WNE) — Airplanes will be landing again at one of the nation’s most scenic runways, as the Jackson Hole Airport has reopened.

The reopening comes after a 78-day closure to work on a number of projects, chief among them a fully reconstructed runway. At a cost of approximately $44 million, the runway reconstruction was completed more than a week ahead of schedule, and successful test landings were performed on it last week.

Ninety percent of the millings from the old runway were recycled to be used in the sub-base of the new runway, according to airport Communications Manager Megan Jenkins.

Among the other projects, the airport will be unveiling a revamped security checkpoint with updated security technologies.

Travelers also will see changes to parking fees, designed to deal with limited parking at the airport, which sits in Grand Teton National Park. The new parking lot pricing will take effect Friday, according to an airport news release.

Starting July 1, the updated parking lot scaled pricing will take effect. The 24-hour main and overflow parking lot rate will increase to $25. This will apply to anyone parking between five to 24 hours in a given day. The two lots will have a 90-minute grace period. Short-term parking will be limited to one hour, the release said.

The new pricing aims to reduce the risk of lots being full when passengers arrive for departing flights, airport officials said.

