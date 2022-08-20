Jackson Hole News&Guide: Invest in clean water

We talk a lot about being a sustainable, green or pristine community, with headwaters protections under the National Wild and Scenic Rivers Act.

To stay committed to this vision we need to ensure our wastewater is properly treated into the future.

The town of Jackson was proactive in coordinating a three-party review of our wastewater system and is right to continue thinking long term about our community’s infrastructure.

First things first: When we flush, our municipality effectively moves wastewater via millions of feet of pipe, through seven lift stations, en route to South Park, where the town fortuitously owns and operates a 143-acre facility. The town has been diligent in replacing aging local sewer lines one street at a time, with many others scheduled in future years. Our sewer and stormwater network is a continuous project of maintenance and improvement.

An environmental consultant recently told our elected officials that upgrading to a mechanical wastewater plant would create the highest possible water quality. The water is ultimately discharged into the Snake River after treatment, and the facility is running smoothly and regularly meeting or exceeding state standards. A big question is dealing witgh the sludge that’s inherent in lagoon systems, which has to be manually removed periodically without current infrastructure for mechanical treatment. Legal but high ammonia levels also raise concerns for aquatic life.

The estimate to significantly update our 42-year-old lagoon plant is $32 million for construction and anywhere from $600,000 to $800,000 in annual operating costs. Putting those annual operating costs into perspective, in fiscal year 2021 nearly $832,981 of the revenue from the lodging tax went to Teton County to pay for general operations for START bus.

Like all public infrastructure, a combination of tax and use fees will mean we all ultimately pay a little more for municipal water and sewer services. The town and county can also seek grants and low-interest loans via state and federal channels. We have very low water bills in Teton County because of a high-quality aquifer and minimal treatment required to make safe drinking water, so the expenses chiefly come from wastewater transport and treatment.

We can pay now or we can pay later, but we’re still going to pay.

Officials should continue planning to optimize our treatment facility for the future. Our county’s population growth is poised to continue, and visitor peaks push more pressure onto our system. Converting more septic systems to sewer lines across the county should also remain a priority, as local streams continue to suffer from septic pollution.

The South Park wetland project currently under construction will make a major improvement to the riparian habitat just outside the wastewater treatment facility. This is an effective way to promote growth and healthy wetlands, where our water treatment facility’s outflow can both reinvigorate and improve wetlands left dry decades ago by dikes built along the Snake River that halted seasonal flooding.

There’s a $10 million Teton County water quality master plan implementation item on the upcoming general election SPET (specific purpose excise tax) ballot. Let’s vote to pass this important funding and continue building momentum toward mitigating human impacts on the ecosystem with even better wastewater management in the decades to come.